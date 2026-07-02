ASUS and Republic of Gamers Win 43 Red Dot Product Design Awards 2026

Global acknowledgment of ASUS and ROG’s advanced design, innovation, and craftsmanship spanning five distinct product categories

 | Source: ASUS Computer International ASUS Computer International

KEY POINTS

  • ASUS and ROG secured 43 Red Dot Product Design Awards, ROG Falcata and ROG Zephyrus Duo received the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best distinction
  • Recognition spans five categories, showcasing a diverse high-quality product range — from laptops and desktops to luggage and home entertainment
  • Red Dot 2026 featured 40 jurors and around 60 countries, with ASUS and ROG recognized for innovation, premium product design, and engineering excellence

ASUS and Republic of Gamers Win 43 Red Dot Product Design Awards 2026

TORONTO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it has been honored with 43 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2026. In addition, two products — the ROG Falcata and ROG Zephyrus Duo — earned the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best distinction. The recognition highlights the brands’ strong commitment to sustainability through smarter, more responsible technology solutions.

The awards were earned across a wide range of product design categories: Computer and Information Technology (23 awards), Gaming and Streaming (13), Innovative Design (3), Luggage & Bags (1), Communication Technology (1) and Audio (1). Each product recognized demonstrates a high standard of design, reflecting ASUS and ROG’s dedication to user-centric innovation and quality craftsmanship.

About the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2026

The Red Dot Design Award for Product Design is one of the most respected international design competitions, celebrating outstanding product design since 1955. This year, entries were submitted from over 60 countries and evaluated by a jury of 40 independent experts from around 20 nations — including designers, professors, journalists, and consultants.

Products were assessed based on four key principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility. Each submission underwent a rigorous evaluation process, with criteria such as innovation, usability, and sustainability playing a central role. The jury carefully reviewed each entry through hands-on testing and in-depth discussions.

The official list of winners will be published on July 7, 2026, in the Red Dot Winners Section.

2026 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design Winners
Innovative Design (Best of the Best)ROG Zephyrus Duo
Computer and Information Technology
ASUS AiO VM441QA
ASUS AiO PM240FA
ROG FLOW Z13-KJP
ROG Zephyrus G14 / G16
ASUS Zenbook A16
ASUS Zenbook Duo
ASUS Vivobook S14 / S16
ProArt PZ14
ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)
ASUS V700 Mini Tower
ASUS V500 SFF (V501SV)
ROG Strix Aiolos
ROG Cronox
ProArt Display PA27USD
ProArt Keyboard KD300
ProArt Mouse MD301
ASUS Ascent GX10
ASUS NUC 16 Pro
ROG GR70
ASUS ExpertBook Ultra
ASUS Chromebook CX9
Pro WS W890E-SAGE SE
Communication Technology ASUS ProArt Networking Series
Innovative DesignROG Falcata
Gaming and Streaming (Best of the Best)
Gaming and Streaming
ROG Harpe II Ace
ROG Xbox Ally series
ROG Matrix GeForce RTX™ 5090 - ASUS Graphics Cards 30th Anniversary Edition
ROG G1000
ROG Strix XG34WCDMTG
ROG Strix XG129C
ROG Strix GS-BE7200 / GS7 Magic
ROG 100W Gaming Charger Dock
ROG Courser Gaming Chair
ROG XREAL R1
ROG Kithara
ROG Equalizer
Luggage & BagsROG Archer Backpack 15.6
AudioROG Cetra Open Wireless
Innovative Design
Mobile Phones, Tablets and WearablesASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable


NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Zephyrus DUO: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-duo-2026/

ROG Flow Z13-KJP: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-kjp/

ROG Zephyrus G14: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2026-gu405/

ROG Zephyrus G16: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2026/

ASUS Zenbook A16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a16-ux3607/

ASUS Zenbook DUO: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

ASUS Vivobook S14: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/vivobook/asus-vivobook-s-14-oled-m5406/

ASUS Vivobook S16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/vivobook/asus-vivobook-s16-s3607/

ASUS ProArt PZ14: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-pz14-ht7407/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ROG Xbox Ally series: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/content/rog-xbox-ally/

ROG G1000: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/desktops/full-tower/rog-g1000-edition-20-2026-gm1000/

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/chromebook/asus-chromebook-cm32-detachable-cm3206/

ASUS Chromebook CX9: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/chromebook/asus-chromebook-cx9-cx9400-11th-gen-intel/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS AI PCs: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-ai-pc/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54e89733-15de-491b-9827-33828fbfbba1

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
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