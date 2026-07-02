ASUS and Republic of Gamers Win 43 Red Dot Product Design Awards 2026

KEY POINTS

ASUS and ROG secured 43 Red Dot Product Design Awards, ROG Falcata and ROG Zephyrus Duo received the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best distinction

Recognition spans five categories, showcasing a diverse high-quality product range — from laptops and desktops to luggage and home entertainment

Red Dot 2026 featured 40 jurors and around 60 countries, with ASUS and ROG recognized for innovation, premium product design, and engineering excellence





TORONTO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it has been honored with 43 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2026. In addition, two products — the ROG Falcata and ROG Zephyrus Duo — earned the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best distinction. The recognition highlights the brands’ strong commitment to sustainability through smarter, more responsible technology solutions.

The awards were earned across a wide range of product design categories: Computer and Information Technology (23 awards), Gaming and Streaming (13), Innovative Design (3), Luggage & Bags (1), Communication Technology (1) and Audio (1). Each product recognized demonstrates a high standard of design, reflecting ASUS and ROG’s dedication to user-centric innovation and quality craftsmanship.

About the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2026

The Red Dot Design Award for Product Design is one of the most respected international design competitions, celebrating outstanding product design since 1955. This year, entries were submitted from over 60 countries and evaluated by a jury of 40 independent experts from around 20 nations — including designers, professors, journalists, and consultants.

Products were assessed based on four key principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility. Each submission underwent a rigorous evaluation process, with criteria such as innovation, usability, and sustainability playing a central role. The jury carefully reviewed each entry through hands-on testing and in-depth discussions.

The official list of winners will be published on July 7, 2026, in the Red Dot Winners Section.





NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Zephyrus DUO: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-duo-2026/

ROG Flow Z13-KJP: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-kjp/

ROG Zephyrus G14: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2026-gu405/

ROG Zephyrus G16: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2026/

ASUS Zenbook A16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a16-ux3607/

ASUS Zenbook DUO: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

ASUS Vivobook S14: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/vivobook/asus-vivobook-s-14-oled-m5406/

ASUS Vivobook S16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/vivobook/asus-vivobook-s16-s3607/

ASUS ProArt PZ14: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-pz14-ht7407/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ROG Xbox Ally series: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/content/rog-xbox-ally/

ROG G1000: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/desktops/full-tower/rog-g1000-edition-20-2026-gm1000/

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/chromebook/asus-chromebook-cm32-detachable-cm3206/

ASUS Chromebook CX9: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/chromebook/asus-chromebook-cx9-cx9400-11th-gen-intel/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS AI PCs: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-ai-pc/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54e89733-15de-491b-9827-33828fbfbba1