Akamai Completes Acquisition of Secure Enterprise Browser Provider LayerX

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) announces the company has completed its acquisition of secure enterprise browser provider and AI usage control leader LayerX. On May 14, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire LayerX in exchange for approximately US$205 million.

LayerX offers a browser security platform that allows enterprises to add protections to their preferred, existing browsers. It enables security teams to have greater visibility into how users interact with web content, prompts, file uploads, and SaaS applications both within and outside the browser. The acquisition will build on Akamai’s investment in its Zero Trust platform, which includes market-leading segmentation, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and DNS security solutions, already trusted by thousands of global customers. By leveraging Akamai’s massive, globally distributed network, the combined solution will create a workforce security solution that addresses a need to govern and secure how employees, partners, and supply chain ecosystems interact with AI applications.

For more information, visit the Akamai Zero Trust solutions page.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release contains statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about product success and other benefits of the transaction to Akamai. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change as a result of various important factors, many of which are beyond Akamai’s control, including, but not limited to: Akamai’s inability to achieve the expected benefits of the transaction; challenges integrating LayerX’s business, employees, and technology; and effects of competition. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Akamai disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts

Johanna Schmitt

Akamai Media Relations

akamaipr@akamai.com