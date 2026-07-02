Caraway Home Leverages Supply Chain Operations to Deliver Premium Consumer Experiences

RENO, Nev., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumer expectations grow more complex, home goods company Caraway Home is designing seamless, engaging shopping experiences by transforming its supply chain into an extension of its brand. In partnership with ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, Caraway has scaled operations from a single-warehouse ecommerce startup into a full omnichannel distribution network that powers one of the most recognizable cookware brands in America.

“We continue to grow with ITS Logistics because they’ve been a strong partner and a great collaborator,” said Mark Riskowitz, SVP of Operations at Caraway. “Having fulfillment and parcel both under the ITS umbrella really simplifies things for us. It’s a strategic advantage of our partnership and something we’ve enjoyed the benefits of.”

Caraway Home launched in 2019 with a deceptively simple idea: beautifully designed, nontoxic cookware sold direct to the consumer. Today, the company reaches customers through its online storefront, Amazon, and a retail network spanning major names like Target, Walmart, Crate & Barrel, Costco, Macy’s, and Dillard’s. Caraway has been named a top cookware brand by Food & Wine, Good Housekeeping, and Esquire, with new product lines extending across kitchen tools, bakeware, home organization, and beyond.

With ITS Logistics, Caraway Home has built one of the most complex and modern omnichannel supply chains in home goods. Custom inventory management processes protect retailer-specific SKUs and limited-edition products while enabling flexible inventory sharing. The teams collaborate closely on new product launches — from early-stage footprint planning to pre-launch seeding orders for influencers and brand ambassadors. And last year, ITS developed a live rate-shopping integration that optimizes each shipment using ITS's network of regional and national parcel carriers — meaningfully protecting costs as Caraway Home expanded into new product lines.

Since partnering with ITS, Caraway Home has achieved measurable results across its supply chain:

20% reduction in total parcel costs through small parcel consolidation and live rate-shopping implementation

through small parcel consolidation and live rate-shopping implementation 14,333% SKU growth — from 6 to over 860 — including retailer-specific SKUs and new product lines

— from 6 to over 860 — including retailer-specific SKUs and new product lines Collaborative product launch playbook that unlocks more efficient supply chain planning and better experiences for end customers

that unlocks more efficient supply chain planning and better experiences for end customers Custom reverse logistics workflows align Caraway’s supply chain with its brand values and sustainability goals

Caraway Home’s omnichannel strategy reflects a broader shift in how modern consumers shop. According to Deloitte’s Q3 2025 Retail & Consumer Trends report, Gen Z is the “most authentically omni-shopping generation,” blending digital discovery with a strong preference for in-person options. McKinsey research also finds that consumers’ priorities for ecommerce shopping are shifting away from delivery speed and toward lower shipping costs, sustainable practices, and flexible return policies — adding complexity to fulfillment strategy planning.

The payoff for effectively executing omnichannel experiences is well worth it, though. Omnichannel shoppers spend more per order and engage with brands more consistently, delivering a 30% higher lifetime return on investment compared to single-channel shoppers.

“Everything Caraway does — every product launch, every new retail partner, every exclusive color — is about creating a premium experience for their customer,” said Rob Bray, Senior Director of Client Success at ITS Logistics. “Our job is to make sure the supply chain reflects that same standard.”

The partnership is set to expand further with Caraway Home becoming the first tenant in ITS Logistics’ new 708,000-square-foot distribution center in York, Pennsylvania. The East Coast facility will give Caraway one-day reach to key markets along the Eastern Seaboard, accelerating delivery to a major segment of its customer base and enhancing network design.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is one of North America’s asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America’s #16 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

About Caraway

Caraway Home is on a mission to raise the standards of what we bring into our homes through non-toxic, design-forward essentials. Since launching its category-defining cookware in 2019, Caraway has grown into a leading name in the modern home, serving more than 2.5 million customers. The brand now spans multiple categories, including cookware, bakeware, prepware, food storage, barware, and home organization, bringing a cohesive approach to every corner of the home. With over 200,000 five-star reviews and more than 400 patents issued and pending worldwide, Caraway continues to set a new standard for thoughtfully made home essentials. Caraway is available at CarawayHome.com, Amazon, and national retailers, including Crate & Barrel, Macy's, The Container Store, Target, Walmart, and more.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

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