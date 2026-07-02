Navient to announce second quarter 2026 results, host earnings webcast August 6

HERNDON, Va., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) will host an audio webcast to review its second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors; a replay of the webcast will be available on the site.

The results will be posted the same day on Navient.com/investors after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time before the call begins.

In addition to being available on the company’s investor website, the results will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K available at SEC.gov.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) creates long-term value for customers and investors with responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of education finance and portfolio management expertise. Through our Earnest business, we help customers confidently achieve financial success through digital financial services. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more on Navient.com.









