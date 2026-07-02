Virtuix to Present Recent Meta, Defense, and Financial Milestones at the Emerging Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that the Company will meet with institutional investors and present at the Emerging Growth Conference 94, being held on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The presentation follows a series of significant commercial and operational milestones across consumer XR and AI-enabled defense simulation, including the launch of Omni One for Quest in collaboration with Meta, the Company’s recently reported fiscal 2026 financial results, and expanding defense deployments with recent sales and contracts with the Air National Guard, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Virtuix, will attend the virtual Emerging Growth Conference 94, during which he will host a 30-minute presentation and attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Mr. Goetgeluk will discuss the Company’s recent fiscal year 2026 financial results that saw net sales increase 18%, gross profit improved by $1.3 million, gross margin expand to 25%, and operating expenses decreased by 19%.

Mr. Goetgeluk will also provide details on the recent milestones with all four major U.S. military branches, and the launch of Omni One for Quest in collaboration with Meta, bringing unrestricted, physical movement to the Meta Quest ecosystem and expanding the company’s addressable market to more than 20 million Meta Quest Headsets worldwide.

“Fiscal year 2026 has been a transformational period for Virtuix as we continue expanding our presence across consumer XR, defense simulation, healthcare applications, and immersive AI technologies,” said Jan Goetgeluk. “We look forward to discussing how our expanding defense relationships and continued innovation are positioning Virtuix for long-term growth.”

Management expects the presentation to provide investors with additional insight into Virtuix’s expanding commercial strategy across consumer, defense, and healthcare markets. See details and registration link below:

Emerging Growth Conference 94

Presentation: July 16, 2026

Time: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentation Registration and Conference Website: Here

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

If attendees are unable to attend the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel following the event.

For more information on the Emerging Growth Conference 94, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Emerging Growth representative. You may also email your request to VTIX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables users to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other immersive virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR, spatial computing, and AI-driven immersive experiences. For more information, visit virtuix.com .

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us