Optimoz Strengthens Trust and Governance with HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II

Rockville, MD, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimoz, the leading provider of Enterprise AI platform today announced that it has achieved HIPAA compliance and successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II audit, underscoring the company’s commitment to security, privacy, and disciplined operational governance. The milestone reflects Optimoz’s continued investment in the controls, processes, and accountability measures that enterprise customers expect when evaluating AI platforms for sensitive, regulated, and business-critical environments.

Optimoz AI: Enterprise Agentic AI Platform

As organizations move AI from experimentation into production, security and trust have become board-level priorities. Enterprises need confidence not only in model performance, but also in how platforms handle sensitive information, enforce access controls, support oversight, and maintain auditability over time. Optimoz’s HIPAA compliance and SOC 2 Type II achievement reinforce its focus on helping customers adopt AI with a stronger governance foundation and greater operational assurance.

SOC 2 Type II is an independent examination standard established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). A SOC 2 Type II audit evaluates whether an organization’s controls are appropriately designed and operating effectively over a defined period against relevant Trust Services Criteria, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. HIPAA compliance signifies that an organization has implemented safeguards intended to support the protection of protected health information (PHI) and align with applicable healthcare privacy and security requirements.

“Enterprise customers are looking for AI platforms that combine innovation with operational rigor,” said Naresh Patel, President & CEO at Optimoz. “Achieving HIPAA compliance and successfully completing our SOC 2 Type II audit reflects the seriousness with which we approach privacy, security, and governance. These milestones are important indicators of the standards we are building into our platform and our operations as we support customers with complex security and compliance expectations.”

Optimoz provides an enterprise AI platform designed to help organizations build, run, manage, and share AI agents in governed environments. Its approach emphasizes role-based access controls, scoped retrieval of approved knowledge, audit-ready execution records, traceable system activity, and flexible deployment options spanning SaaS, private cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. These capabilities are intended to support customers that require stronger oversight, observability, and deployment control as AI becomes more deeply embedded in core workflows.

Johanson Group attested to Optimoz’s information security controls meeting the leading industry standards. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 audits and provides audit and professional services to public and private companies, large and small, in a variety of industries.

About Optimoz, Inc.

Optimoz, Inc. is an enterprise technology company pioneering the shift toward agentic artificial intelligence (AI). Its flagship platform, Optimoz AI, serves as an enterprise AI operating system that allows government agencies and corporations to securely deploy goal-driven autonomous agents across multi-step workflows. Built with an LLM-agnostic, secure-by-design architecture, the platform turns isolated data silos into fully connected, intelligent operations. Optimoz AI is accessible globally via the AWS Marketplace with adaptable pricing tiers built for rapid organizational scale. For more information, visit optimoz.com or reach out to media[@]optimoz.com.

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