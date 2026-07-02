Ampli Appoints Tom Livne to Board of Directors

MIAMI, Fla., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampli Technologies, Inc. today announced that Tom Livne has joined its Board of Directors. Livne founded Verbit, the AI transcription company that reached a valuation of roughly 2 billion dollars, and serves as Chairman and CEO of Iron Dome Acquisition I Corp. (Nasdaq: IDACU), which raised a record 172 million dollars in its initial public offering. He is also an investor in Ampli’s pre-seed round.

Ampli is the security layer between AI agents and the capital they manage, so operators can run financial agents without surrendering custody of their funds.

On the board, Livne will advise on governance, partnerships, and scale-up planning as Ampli moves its first fund-manager pilots into production.

“Tom built and scaled an AI company to a multibillion-dollar valuation, and through Iron Dome he is now backing cybersecurity and AI companies coming to the public markets. The value in the financial AI market will be captured at the layer between the agents and the capital, and that layer requires an airtight security solution. Tom’s operating and public-markets experience will help position Ampli as the standard in security and compliance.”

Patrick Delaney, Co-Founder and CEO, Ampli

“AI is revolutionizing how we do business, and the next step is agents that manage capital. But no serious institution will hand money to software it cannot constrain. The company that solves this will own the next decade of finance. Ampli builds it into the architecture: the owner keeps custody of the funds and the final say over every agent. That is the foundation this market has been missing, and it is why I am excited to join Ampli’s Board of Directors.”

Tom Livne, Board of Directors, Ampli

About Ampli

Ampli develops solutions for agentic capital management. Operators deploy and orchestrate financial AI agents with strict separation of powers: agents make requests, and four independent security layers verify and execute. Markets are monitored 24/7 and capital never lies idle. Autonomy with supervision. Ampli is a Circle Alliance member and an early design partner for Chainlink’s Runtime Environment, one of seven platforms globally alongside Coinbase.

Learn more at ampli.net

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