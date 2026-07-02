Media Advisory: SEIU Local 2 holds rally to urge TTC Board to hold Dexterra accountable

TORONTO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEIU Local 2 members who clean TTC facilities are rallying outside TTC Headquarters to call on the Toronto Transit Commission Board to hold its contractor, Dexterra, accountable for violations of labour and employment laws.

SEIU Local 2 says Dexterra has failed to apply the collective agreement at some TTC locations and is instead using non-union subcontractors to perform bargaining unit work.

These practices have resulted in serious employment standards violations, including workers being paid below minimum wage and being paid under the table. SEIU Local 2 has filed an Unfair Labour Practice complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board and is now calling on the TTC Board to ensure its contractor complies with its legal and contractual obligations.

Specifically, the union is urging the TTC Board to:

Require that Dexterra Group immediately begin self-performing all cleaning work on behalf of the Toronto Transit Commission in accordance with its obligations under the SEIU collective agreement and employment laws.

That the Toronto Transit Commission conduct regular audits including a review of payroll records to ensure that Dexterra Group is compliant with its legal obligations.





What: Rally outside TTC Headquarters

Who: SEIU Local 2 members and supporters

When: TODAY - Thursday, July 2, 2026, 10:00am to 11am

Where: 1900 Yonge Street, Toronto

For more information, contact:

Daniel Tseghay | Media Contact, SEIU Local 2

dtseghay@seiulocal2.ca | 403-560-5906