Moomoo Launches "Moomoo Engine" — Unifying the Platform's Full Trading Toolkit Into One Connected System

Moomoo’s Fundamental Engine, Options Engine, and Technical Engine create a structured path from research to execution inside a single trading platform





JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform, today announced the launch of Moomoo Engine — new trading tools that seamlessly connect idea generation to trade execution and give individual investors access to data, analytics, and automation to elevate their trading experience.

"Investors today have access to more data and tools than ever before, but those tools are often fragmented across different platforms, subscriptions and workflows," said Neil McDonald, CEO of moomoo U.S. "With Moomoo Engine, we're bringing professional-grade research, options analysis, and technical trading tools together into a single experience that helps investors turn insights into action more efficiently."

A Connected Investing Experience

The framework includes three distinct workflows: Fundamental Engine, Options Engine, and Technical Engine. Each of these engines can be operated independently, giving users the analytical tools that best match their approach.

Moomoo Engine creates a unified investing experience, enabling investors to evaluate a company's fundamentals, explore options strategies aligned with their market outlook, and refine trade timing using strategic analysis, all within a single experience.

Solving the Fragmented Investing Experience

Many trading platforms create a fragmented experience for investors, who often rely on tools scattered across segmented workflows, making them difficult to discover or connect into a cohesive process. Traders also utilize multiple platforms throughout their investing experience, including products individually designed for research, charting, and trade execution.

Moomoo Engine addresses this fragmentation by organizing the investing process into three connected Engines, delivering professional-grade research, analysis, and execution together in one place.

The Engine solves core challenges, including:

Discoverability — Many investors don't know advanced tools exist or where to find them within the app.

— Many investors don't know advanced tools exist or where to find them within the app. Connection — Once tools are discovered, it’s often unclear how they work together as part of a complete investing workflow.

— Once tools are discovered, it’s often unclear how they work together as part of a complete investing workflow. Coherence — Without a unifying framework, the platform's full capabilities remain hidden, making it harder for investors to take advantage of its depth.





A Look Into Moomoo Engine Workflows

Fundamental Engine — Analyze

Moomoo Engine helps investors build a defensible investment thesis with a connected suite of seven research tools. Starting with an AI-generated briefing, investors can move seamlessly through earnings analysis, Wall Street consensus estimates, institutional research, multi-method valuation models, segmented revenue analytics, and institutional ownership trends. Together, these tools deliver professional-grade research depth that is typically spread across multiple paid platforms.

Tools include:

AI Fundamental Briefing

Earnings Hub

Wall Street Forecasts

Institutional Research

Valuation Models

Revenue Analytics

Smart Money Tracker





Options Engine — Structure

Shape positions with greater precision using seven integrated options tools. From identifying institutional flow signals and evaluating implied volatility to building probability-based strategies, stress-testing profit and loss scenarios, executing trades, and automating strategies with no-code algorithmic trading, the Options Engine supports every stage of the options trading process.

Tools include:

Options Level 2 Data Feed

Strategy Lab

P&L Simulator

Gamma Exposure

Unusual Activity

Options Screener

Algo Trading Studio





Technical Engine — Execute

Turn market insights into action with a comprehensive suite of technical trading tools. Investors can analyze real-time order depth, validate trade ideas with technical indicators, identify precise entry and exit points, and actively manage positions using professional-grade charting and execution capabilities.

Tools include:

Real-time Level 3 Order Depth

Volume Profile

Indicators Backtester

Custom Alerts

Instant Order Ladder

Pro Chart Trading

Advanced Order Types





Access to New, Professional-Grade Tools in One App

Unlike traditional brokerages that separate advanced research and analytics across multiple products or premium tiers, Moomoo Engine brings together professional-grade research, options analysis, and technical trading tools within a single integrated platform. The launch reflects moomoo's continued investment in delivering sophisticated capabilities to active investors, building on recent innovations including the addition of agentic investing, direct Web3 wallet integration, and access to prediction markets. Together, these features provide investors with a comprehensive suite of advanced investing tools. While Moomoo Engine launches with three specialized engines, moomoo will continue expanding the platform with new engines and capabilities over time.

Options trading is risky and not appropriate for everyone. Read the Options Disclosure Document (https://j.moomoo.com/017y9J) before trading. Options are complex and you may quickly lose the entire investment. Supporting docs for any claims will be furnished upon request.

Restrictions apply. Trading in event contracts is not appropriate for everyone. Event contracts are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., an FCM registered with the CFTC. Not all contracts are available in all U.S. states.

Featured tools are available to moomoo Engine members only. Moomoo Engine is a paid subscription ($3.99/mo or $39.90/yr; auto-renews). Subscription fee automatically reduces to $0.99/mo when account assets exceed $1,000 at the time of billing. Available to eligible Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI") brokerage account holders. Rates and features are subject to change. Other terms and conditions apply.

Tools/calculators/indicators in moomoo are for informational and educational purposes only—not personalized investment advice or a recommendation/offer to buy or sell securities. Any projections or outputs are hypothetical, model-based, and may not reflect actual market conditions or future performance. Using these tools doesn’t guarantee results or reduce risk. Past performance isn’t indicative of future results.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 30 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability, including being recognized as the #1 Broker for Stocks in North America in 2024 and 2025 by TradingView.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or www.moomoo.com/ca

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with TradingView. For more information, please visit:

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/revealing-broker-awards-winners-2024-50143/

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/broker-awards-2025-winners-56493/

Media Contact:

Carlee Snyder

pr@us.moomoo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a2cf437-46c8-4b13-9260-6be5b4a53188