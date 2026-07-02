Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 July 2026 at 4.45 p.m. EEST

Transfer of own shares related to Marimekko’s long-term incentive system

The Board of Directors of Marimekko Corporation has decided to transfer free of charge a total of 81,890 Marimekko shares held by the company to the members of Marimekko Management Group in accordance with the terms of the Performance share plan 2022–2026. The shares are estimated to be transferred on 7 July 2026, and they are subject to a two-year transfer restriction.

The transfer of shares held by the company through a directed share issue without consideration is based on an authorization given by the Marimekko’s Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026. There is an especially weighty financial reason for the company, also considering the interests of all the company's shareholders, to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right in the directed share issue without consideration. The shares issued constitute share rewards within the long-term incentive system of the company's management intended to align the interests of the management with the interests of the shareholders and to encourage the management to work on a long-term basis with the aim of increasing the shareholder value. Following the transfer, Marimekko will hold 85,900 of its own shares, corresponding to some 0.21 percent of the total number of the company shares. Marimekko shares held by the company carry no voting rights and no entitlement to dividends.

The Performance share plan 2022–2026 was composed of two earnings periods. The potential reward from each earnings period was based on total shareholder return (TSR) i.e. the total yield on Marimekko Corporation’s shares, including dividends, at the end of the period. For the first earnings period, which ended on 30 June 2025, the incentive was strongly affected by the uncertainty in the stock markets during the performance period, caused by global economic instability and geopolitical tensions, and their impact on the share price. The targets for the period were achieved at a rate of 1 percent and therefore the Board of Directors decided to pay the earned rewards fully in cash. During the second earnings period of 1 January 2023–30 June 2026, the targets were achieved at a rate of 72.33 percent and the rewards are paid half in company shares and half in cash. The cash part of the reward is intended to cover the taxes and tax-like payments incurred by the participant. More details on the incentive system can be found e.g. in the note 4 of the Financial Statements 2025.



MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications



Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com



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Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

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Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com