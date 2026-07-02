Haizol Supplier Discovery Tour June 2026 Connects International Manufacturing Buyers from 31+ Countries with Verified Chinese Factories for Custom Parts Manufacturing

Shanghai, XUHUI DISTRICT, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haizol (haizol.com), the B2B manufacturing marketplace for custom-made parts, has successfully completed the Haizol Supplier Discovery Tour 2026 Summer Edition. The seven-day program, held 11-17 June 2026 across Shanghai and Shenzhen, brought together international manufacturing buyers from more than 31 countries and six global regions for structured, in-person factory visits to Haizol's verified Chinese supplier network.



Europe was the largest participating region, accounting for over half of all attending companies, with buyers travelling from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, Finland, Turkey, Serbia, Latvia, and across Central and Eastern Europe. Latin America ranked second, with companies from Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, among others. Africa contributed buyers from Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia, and Uganda, with additional participation from the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

300+ Factories, Seven Factory Visits Per Buyer

The scale of supplier access set a new benchmark for the Haizol Supplier Discovery Tour. More than 300 verified Chinese manufacturers attended the Shanghai matchmaking day on 13 June 2026 in person, giving buyers direct, face-to-face access to suppliers across CNC machining, injection molding, sheet metal fabrication, 3D printing, metal stamping, metal casting, die casting, and precision assembly in a single session.



Each buyer then followed a structured itinerary with seven factory visits during the week, combining the Shanghai matchmaking event with dedicated factory visits across East China or the Greater Bay Area, depending on their chosen track.

Two Manufacturing Regions, One Structured Program

The summer 2026 edition ran two simultaneous tracks for the first time. The East China track was based in Shanghai and covered factory clusters in Jiangsu Province and Zhejiang Province, where buyers visited CNC machining, injection molding, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, and precision hardware plants across Suzhou, Hangzhou, Shaoxing, and Jiaxing.

The Greater Bay Area track brought buyers from Shanghai to Shenzhen to visit CNC machining and sheet metal fabrication facilities across Shenzhen's Longhua and Guangming districts, and the wider Dongguan cluster.

Outcomes: Confidence, New Suppliers, and Active Orders

In a pre-tour survey completed by attending companies, 60% cited trust in suppliers and 59% cited quality risk as their primary barriers to placing more orders with Chinese manufacturers.



These are the exact challenges the Haizol Supplier Discovery Tour addresses directly through structured, in-person factory verification. Buyer feedback from the tour was overwhelmingly positive. Participants consistently reported a significantly clearer understanding of Chinese manufacturing capabilities, including quality standards, production capacity, and pricing, after completing the programme. Several buyers identified new product lines that Haizol-verified Chinese suppliers could support, representing sourcing opportunities they had not previously associated with China-based manufacturing.

"Every factory visit is pre-matched to each buyer's sourcing requirements, which is why attendees leave with RFQs in process, not just business cards," said Viktor Michel Häggström, Head of International Marketing at Haizol. "The majority of attendees left the June tour with RFQs already in process, and several received sample parts before even leaving the country."

Custom Parts Manufacturing

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Viktor Häggström

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