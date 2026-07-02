Emily Leeds Animation Caps a Standout Year with Festival-Selected Films, a New IMDb Presence, and Top Academic Honors

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emily Leeds Animation, the creative studio founded by 2D and 3D animator and director Emily Leeds, is closing out a standout year marked by festival-selected films, a new IMDb presence, and top academic honors for its founder.

Emily Leeds

Leeds, a 2026 graduate of Pratt Institute’s BFA in 3D Animation program, recently received the Pratt Circle award for top academic standing. Her award-winning animated short “Easy Bake Husband” is now featured on IMDb, while her senior thesis film “Well of the Underworld” earned top honors at Pratt Institute.

A storyteller-first animation studio, Emily Leeds Animation creates character-driven, slightly off-kilter worlds that feel handmade and emotionally true. Led by Leeds, the studio works across the full production pipeline, from storyboards and design through modeling, animation, lighting, and final composite, with experience across 2D, 3D, and traditional media.

A Year of Recognition

“Easy Bake Husband” (2024), directed by Leeds, received an Audience Choice Award from the Lift-Off Global Network and official selections at the North Edinburgh and Otis College festivals. The short is now featured on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm18558367

“Well of the Underworld,” Leeds’s directed senior thesis film, earned Pratt Institute’s All-Show Audience Choice Award and an official selection for Best Animation.

“Woodsy and the Sleep-Walking Cure,” on which Leeds animated, earned official selections from the Lift-Off Global Network and Otis College.

Academic Distinction

Leeds graduated from Pratt Institute with the Pratt Circle award, the Institute’s recognition for graduating with top academic standing, having entered Pratt as a recipient of its competitive Presidential Merit Scholarship. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and earned Dean’s List standing every semester.

“Emily is one of the most creative and talented students I have ever instructed in more than 20 years of teaching, an original thinker with a unique perspective who stands out among her peers. She is a highly skilled 2D artist, 3D modeler, and animator who creates images that are visually striking,” said Stacey A. Kaelin, MFA, Adjunct Professor of Art at Pratt Institute and supervisor of Leeds’s senior thesis film. “I wholeheartedly recommend Emily Leeds without reservation.”

Professional Work

Most recently, Leeds served as Lead Animator on a documentary segment for Circuit Arts of Martha’s Vineyard (2025), creating an original animated sequence and carrying it from design through final render. The project was produced remotely from start to finish.

A Distinctive Voice and What’s Next

“Some stories simply insist on being told. They arrive like melodies waiting to be played, and my job is to bring them to life,” said Emily Leeds, founder of Emily Leeds Animation.

Emily Leeds Animation is now seeking opportunities with animation studios, visual development teams, and in-house creative departments. Leeds is open to full-time studio roles and relocation. The studio’s work spans character design, storyboarding, illustration, and end-to-end animated filmmaking, with a toolkit that includes Maya, ZBrush, Nuke, Substance, and Toon Boom.

Where to See the Work

Portfolio: https://emily.art

Demo reel, 3D, 2026: https://vimeo.com/1191529162

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm18558367

ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/emilyleeds

The Rookies: https://www.therookies.co/u/emilydotart

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/emilyleedsartist

About Emily Leeds Animation

Emily Leeds Animation is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based animation studio founded by Emily Leeds, a 2D and 3D animator, director, and 2026 graduate of Pratt Institute’s BFA in 3D Animation program. The studio creates character-driven animated work across 2D, 3D, and traditional media, with a focus on stylized, emotionally honest worlds. Leeds’s films have earned festival selections and an Audience Choice Award, and her short “Easy Bake Husband” is featured on IMDb. Emily Leeds Animation is available for studio, visual development, animation, and creative production opportunities.

Press Inquiries

Emily Leeds

info [at] emily.art

9543179290

https://emily.art

3290 NE 33rd ST

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=HlLA4wLwdag