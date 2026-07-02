Domus Next Launches SuperNori, the Proactive Family AI Agent That Looks After Everyone You Love — and You

SAN FRANCISCO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly capable of helping people work faster and smarter, Domus Next Inc., a San Francisco-based AI company, believes one of AI's next frontiers lies much closer to home.

Today, Domus Next announced SuperNori , a proactive Family AI Agent designed to help households coordinate schedules, responsibilities, and everyday decisions before they become sources of stress. Rather than waiting for commands, SuperNori continuously understands household context, seeks permission when appropriate, and helps families stay one step ahead of daily life.

According to Domus Next, the launch reflects a broader evolution of Family AI—from responding to individual requests to supporting the ongoing coordination of family life.

The Next Evolution of Family AI

According to a Life360 survey, parents in the U.S. spend an average of 17 hours per week on family scheduling and daily management. Yet much of this effort never appears on a calendar.

Doctors' appointments, school activities, meals, groceries, and last-minute changes create a constant stream of small responsibilities that require ongoing attention. Researchers often refer to this as invisible labor—the mental load of anticipating needs and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

"Family life isn't simply a collection of tasks that need to be managed," said Isaac Long , Co-founder of Nori . "At its core, it's about relationships, communication, and shared experiences. Behind every household are hundreds of small responsibilities that often go unnoticed. We believe SuperNori can act like a quiet presence in the background—helping families carry that load together rather than leaving it to one person."

Rather than functioning as another assistant that waits for instructions, SuperNori is designed to become part of a family's daily rhythm. It can anticipate household needs, resolve schedule conflicts, follow up on routine tasks, set reminders, and generate grocery lists based on household habits and preferences—all with confirmation and without requiring constant manual coordination.

Designed Around the Rhythm of Family Life





SuperNori is built to support families by addressing the small breakdowns in coordination that often create unnecessary stress.

In early usage scenarios, grocery management is one of the most common examples. Items run out, lists are forgotten, or family members assume someone else has already handled a purchase. SuperNori observes these patterns over time and, with confirmation, helps surface reminders or update shared lists before those gaps turn into friction.

Similar support extends across daily routines. Before school drop-off, SuperNori may detect that traffic on the usual route is disrupted due to an accident and suggest leaving earlier or adjusting transportation plans. In the morning, it may surface an unplanned gap in the household schedule and suggest running a cleaning cycle before the family returns home. It can also turn a child's school topic into a short interactive quiz during breakfast or adjust dinner suggestions when one family member's meeting runs late and affects the entire evening plan.

Importantly, SuperNori is not designed to act unilaterally. Instead, it follows a notice → suggest → confirm → act model, ensuring families remain in control while reducing the need for constant coordination.

Under the hood, SuperNori connects household context across devices, schedules, and shared digital environments through integrations with Android Open Source Project (AOSP) permission frameworks and the Home Assistant ecosystem. Over time, it learns each family's routines, preferences, and boundaries, allowing its recommendations to become increasingly relevant and personalized.

SuperNori in Everyday Family Life





Family life is made up of hundreds of small moments of coordination. SuperNori is designed to quietly support them as they happen.

Before sunrise, it detects that the school commute route will be delayed due to an accident and suggests leaving earlier while preparing a transportation option for the parent handling drop-off. At the same time, it notices that breakfast essentials are running low and quietly updates the shared grocery list after confirmation.

Later in the morning, it turns a child's solar system homework into a short interactive quiz the family can complete together over breakfast.

By mid-afternoon, it identifies that the weekly cleaning routine has not yet been scheduled and suggests running a robot vacuum cycle before everyone returns home.

When evening plans unexpectedly change because of a last-minute meeting, SuperNori recognizes the ripple effect across the family's schedule and recommends nearby dining options that fit everyone's availability and preferences.

Across these moments, SuperNori is not simply completing individual tasks. It is designed to reduce the invisible coordination work that often falls between family members, making everyday family life feel more organized and less stressful.

"Most of what makes family life difficult isn't the number of tasks—it's the constant mental effort of keeping everyone and everything aligned in real time," said Isaac Long . "SuperNori is designed to quietly take on that coordination layer, so families can spend less time managing logistics and more time actually being together."

Built on Everyday Family Habits





The launch of SuperNori builds on the foundation established by Nori , which is already used by more than 200,000 families. Users interact with Nori's AI features an average of 9.4 times per day, creating an average of 23.2 shared tasks and 14 shopping lists per household.

According to Domus Next, those everyday interactions have helped shape SuperNori's understanding of how families naturally communicate, coordinate responsibilities, and build routines over time. Rather than replacing those habits, SuperNori extends them by proactively identifying needs before they become another item on someone's mental checklist.

About Domus Next Inc.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Domus Next Inc. is building AI infrastructure to help families stay organized, keep track of what's going on, and make decisions together. Built by veterans from ByteDance and Samsung, Nori takes the stress out of managing schedules, tasks, meals, and daily routines so families can focus on the things that matter.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Luna Young

Email: lunayoung@domusnext.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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