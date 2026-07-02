Tunnel to Towers Foundation Delivers 30 Mortgage-Free Homes to Families of Fallen First Responders This Independence Day

New York, NY, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY – This Independence Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is delivering mortgage-free homes to the families of 30 fallen first responders across 19 states, ensuring the heroes they lost will always have a place to call home.

As Americans gather to celebrate the nation’s 250th year and the freedoms secured by generations of service members and first responders, Tunnel to Towers is honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty or to occupational illnesses.

"While Americans celebrate freedom this Independence Day, we remember the heroes who gave their lives protecting it,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “We remember heroes like Sgt. Jaime Roman and Sgt. Elio Diaz. By providing mortgage-free homes, we want their families to know that a grateful nation will never forget their sacrifice."

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty or to 9/11 or occupational illnesses, leaving behind young children. The program’s mission is to provide the stability and security of a home to families coping with the sudden and tragic loss of a parent.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Jaime Roman

Among the families receiving support is the family of fallen Philadelphia Police Sergeant Jaime Roman. The Foundation has paid off the mortgage on the family’s home, allowing his wife, Jazmin Hernandez, and their son to remain in the house they purchased together just months before his death.

"It means one less thing to worry about as I continue raising our son and working toward my nursing degree," said Hernandez. "More than anything, it means that the home Jaime and I worked so hard to provide for our family will always be ours."

Sergeant Roman was critically wounded during a traffic stop on June 22, 2024. He succumbed to his injuries on September 10, 2024.

A seven-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, he was posthumously promoted to Sergeant and awarded both the Purple Heart and Medal of Honor.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Elio Diaz

Tunnel to Towers also paid off the mortgage for the family of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Elio Diaz, so his wife, Yesenia Gonzalez, and their four children can remain in the home he worked so hard to provide.

"Having a mortgage-free home means my children will always have a place to call home, no matter where life takes them or what challenges they may face," she said. "They will always have a safe place to return to, a place filled with love, memories, and the legacy their father built for them."

Born in Cuba, Diaz immigrated to the United States and settled in Miami before pursuing a career in law enforcement. He joined the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and was named Deputy of the Year in 2019. Following his death, he was posthumously promoted to sergeant and honored with the Medal of Honor from the American Police Hall of Fame and the Medal of Valor from the Fraternal Order of Police.

This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Tunnel to Towers is delivering 343 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families, fallen first responder families, catastrophically injured veterans, and first responders nationwide.

For more information about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or to support its mission by donating just $11 per month, visit T2T.org.

Families Receiving Mortgage-Free Homes Through Tunnel to Towers’ Independence Day Initiative:

Talladega Fire & Rescue (AL) — Firefighter Garry Hunter

Newport Police Department (CA) — Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford

Orange County Fire Authority (CA) — Firefighter Gary Kuhl

California Highway Patrol (CA) — Sergeant Reid Erickson

Rancho Adobe Fire District (CA) — Captain Kyle Heard

Colorado State Patrol (CO) — Trooper Jamie Jursevics

Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Department (MD) — Fire Chief Charles Clough

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (FL) — Sergeant Elio Diaz

Plant City Fire Rescue Department (FL) — Firefighter Driver/Engineer/Paramedic Jimmy Riley Jr.

Burnsville Police Department (MN) — Police Officer Paul Elmstrand

Minneapolis Police Department (MN) — Police Officer Jamal Mitchell

FDNY Engine 153 (NY) — Firefighter Deo Lall

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NC) — Master Trooper Zach Martin

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office (SC) — Deputy Sheriff Devin Mason

Wheeling Fire Department (WV) — Fire Engineer/Driver Matthew McGovern

New Orleans Police Department (LA) — Police Officer Marcus McNeil

Memphis Fire Department (TN) — Fire Lieutenant Jeffery Norman

North Richland Hills Police Department (TX) — Assistant Chief Kevin Palmer

Terrell Police Department (TX) — Police Officer Jacob Candanoza

Bozeman Fire Department (MT) — Firefighter/Paramedic Jonathan “Jon” Paulson

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (VA) — Deputy Sheriff Hunter Reedy

Highland Volunteer Fire Department (WI) — Firefighter/Former Fire Marshal Daniel Stack

Perrysburg Township Fire Department (OH) — Firefighter/Paramedic Troy Bernhard

Philadelphia Police Department (PA) — Sergeant Jaime Roman

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Children of the Foundation’s home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Attachments