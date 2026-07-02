Codex Labs to Present Pediatric Eczema Study Showing 95% SCORAD Reduction Without Steroids at SPD 2026 Annual Meeting

SAN JOSE, California, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs Corporation, a Silicon Valley biotech skincare company specializing in plant-based solutions for inflammatory skin conditions, today announced its participation in the Society of Pediatric Dermatology (SPD) 51st Annual Meeting, taking place July 22-25 in Minneapolis. Dr. Barbara Paldus, PhD, and Dr. Jessica Maloh, ND, will present findings from a new open-label pilot study on a non-steroidal protocol for pediatric atopic dermatitis. The company will also sponsor the SPD Faculty Dinner on Thursday, July 23.

Atopic dermatitis affects an estimated 10-13% of children in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions of childhood. The findings address growing demand from pediatric providers and families for evidence-based, non-steroidal options for managing atopic dermatitis in children, a population in whom long-term corticosteroid use carries particular concerns, including skin thinning, growth effects and systemic absorption.

Poster Presentation: 95% SCORAD Reduction in Eight Weeks

Drs. Paldus and Maloh will present “L-Histidine Supplements Combined with Topicals in Children with Atopic Dermatitis: An Open-Label Pilot Study” on Thursday, July 23 from 9:50 to 10:20 a.m. (Poster POS-013). The pilot study evaluated an integrated protocol combining Codex Labs’ Bia Skin Barrier Supplement and plant-biotech topical formulations in 80 children ages 1 to 12 with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. After eight weeks, participants demonstrated a 95% reduction in SCORAD, the gold-standard eczema severity index. No topical corticosteroids were used during the study.

The pediatric findings build on two peer-reviewed adult studies of the same plant-biotech protocol, both published in the Journal of Integrative Dermatology in 2026 and showing up to a 99% reduction in adult SCORAD without corticosteroids (DOIs: 10.64550/joid.qjfcz070 and 10.64550/joid.ymnj5r09 ).

“Pediatric atopic dermatitis is one of the most challenging conditions to manage long-term, particularly given the well-documented concerns with prolonged corticosteroid use in young children. This study shows what becomes possible when treatment addresses skin barrier integrity and the microbiome together,” said Dr. Barbara Paldus, founder and CEO of Codex Labs. “We’re proud to share these findings with the pediatric dermatology community, which is on the front lines of caring for our youngest patients.”

“What stood out to me clinically is that we saw a 95% reduction in SCORAD using a protocol families can actually sustain at home, without any topical corticosteroid use,” said Dr. Jessica Maloh, ND, of Codex Labs. “For pediatric providers looking for evidence-based, integrative options to recommend, this study offers a meaningful piece of data to consider.”

Faculty Dinner Sponsorship

Codex Labs will also sponsor the SPD Faculty Dinner on Thursday, July 23, hosting invited meeting speakers and SPD program chairs.

About the SPD Annual Meeting

The Society of Pediatric Dermatology 51st Annual Meeting is the leading gathering of pediatric dermatologists in North America. This year’s meeting focuses on atopic dermatitis; infections; psoriasis and inflammatory skin conditions; and notable cases of the year. The meeting takes place July 22-25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Codex Labs

Codex Labs™ is a Silicon Valley biotech skincare company that treats inflammatory skin conditions at their source. Founded by scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs develops clinically proven, plant-based formulations designed to strengthen the skin barrier and support the skin–gut–brain microbiome in conditions like eczema, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis. The company also created Decode.Me, an integrative dermatology platform combining microbiome testing, advanced diagnostics, and telehealth — helping patients uncover the root drivers of chronic skin conditions and receive personalized care. Products are vegan, cruelty-free, and trusted by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic physicians. Learn more at codexlabscorp.com and decode-me.com.