Folks Revolutionizes Recruitment with AI-Powered Updates to ATS

Quebec City, QC, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folks, a leading Canadian HR software solution provider, has announced significant updates to its Applicant Tracking System (ATS), introducing AI-powered candidate matchmaking and resume analysis. These enhancements are designed to streamline the recruitment process for small and medium-sized businesses, further solidifying Folks' commitment to innovation in workforce management.

Folks ATS interview scheduling feature

The latest updates to Folks ATS include advanced AI-supported job description building and communication writing tools. These features aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of recruiters by automating time-consuming tasks and providing intelligent insights into candidate selection.

These new capabilities come on the heels of the recent introduction of the Kanban view on the Folks platform, which has already transformed the way recruiters manage their hiring processes. The Kanban view offers a visual representation of the recruitment pipeline, allowing for more intuitive tracking and management of candidates.

"The integration of AI into our ATS is a game-changer for recruiters," said Jimmy Plante, CEO of Folks. "By leveraging AI technology, we are empowering Canadian HR professionals to make more informed decisions, reduce time-to-hire, and ultimately improve the quality of hires. This is a significant step forward in our mission to simplify and enhance HR processes for SMBs."

Founded in 2010, Folks has consistently focused on providing user-friendly tools for core HR functions, including recruiting, payroll, onboarding, employee data management, time tracking, performance reviews, and absence management. The company's all-in-one HR software is designed to save time, improve efficiency, and foster employee engagement, making it particularly valuable for small and medium-sized businesses.

With these latest updates, Folks continues to lead the way in HR technology, offering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of modern businesses. The integration of AI into their ATS not only enhances the recruitment process but also aligns with Folks' overarching goal of streamlining HR operations and driving organizational success.

Folks logo

About Folks

Founded in 2010, Folks is a Canadian HR software solution designed to simplify workforce management for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers user-friendly tools for core HR functions like recruiting, payroll, onboarding, employee data management, time tracking, performance reviews, and absence management. With a focus on streamlining HR processes, Folks' all-in-one HR software helps organizations save time, improve efficiency, and foster employee engagement, making it particularly valuable for SMBs.

Press Inquiries

Morgane Lança

morgane [at] folkshr.com

https://folksrh.com/en/