North Texas Food Bank Welcomes Five New Members to its Board of Directors

Dallas, TX, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is expanding its leadership team with the addition of five distinguished community and industry leaders: Susan Adzick, Rudy DiPietro, Jack Gibbons, Mary Henderson, and Eureka McCrae. Their terms officially begin July 1, 2026, as the organization also recognizes the dedicated service of outgoing board members Patti Hansen, Mabrie Jackson, and Don Janacek.

“Our new board members bring an impressive range of experience—from foodservice and retail to finance, hospitality, and operations—and each shares a deep commitment to strengthening our community,” said Retta Miller, incoming Chair of the NTFB Board of Directors. “Their leadership will help guide us through an important period of growth and innovation. I also want to express sincere appreciation to our outgoing Chair, Ginny Kissling, whose steady leadership and passion for our mission have positioned us well for the future. We are grateful she will continue to serve on the board as we move into this next chapter.”

New Board Members:

Susan Adzick joins the North Texas Food Bank Board of Directors with deep leadership experience across the foodservice and supply chain industries. As president of Restaurant division for McLane Company, Inc., a distributor operating 45 distribution centers across the U.S., delivering more than 13 billion pounds of goods to more than 34,000 QSR, fast casual, casual and fine dining restaurants, including many of the industry’s top chains while employing nearly 8,500+ teammates. She brings a sophisticated understanding of large-scale operations, logistics, and strategic growth. Her career includes executive roles in sales, strategic relationships, and marketing, giving her a well-rounded perspective on the complexities of feeding communities at scale. Susan also contributes significant national leadership experience, currently serving as vice chair of the International Foodservice Distributors Association board and previously as chair of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation. Her extensive board service and industry expertise will be invaluable as NTFB continues to strengthen its operational excellence and expand its impact.

Rudy DiPietro, president of the Texas Division of Kroger, brings a powerful combination of retail leadership, community partnership experience, and a deep commitment to hunger relief. His prior service on the Capital District YMCA board in Albany, New York, included close collaboration with local food banks, experience that aligns seamlessly with NTFB’s mission. Rudy’s career spans major retail organizations across the East Coast, including Ahold Delhaize USA, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, and Hannaford Supermarkets, giving him a broad understanding of food access, distribution, and customer needs. Kroger has supported NTFB since its earliest days—donating its first semi-truck—and continues to be a vital partner through food donations, financial support, and event sponsorships. Rudy’s leadership also advances Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, which prioritizes food recovery in partnership with Feeding America food banks. His insight and passion for community impact will further strengthen NTFB’s long-standing relationship with Kroger and the neighbors we serve.

Jack Gibbons, CEO of FB Society, brings entrepreneurial vision, hospitality leadership, and a strong commitment to community impact to the NTFB Board of Directors. He oversees a dynamic portfolio of restaurants including 4,500 employees, and approximately $400 million in annual revenue, including beloved local concepts such as Sixty Vines, Haywire, Whiskey Cake, Ida Claire, Mexican Sugar, The Ranch at Las Colinas, Legacy Food Hall Co., and Son of a Butcher. Under Jack’s leadership, FB Society has become a meaningful partner in the fight against hunger, most recently raising $148,769 through its Food Bank February campaign. Throughout his career, Jack has built concepts rooted in hospitality while fostering a culture of giving back in the communities they serve. His creativity, business acumen, and passion for serving the community will be tremendous assets to NTFB’s mission.

Mary Henderson brings extensive financial, governance, and corporate leadership experience to the North Texas Food Bank Board of Directors. She recently retired from Arcosa Inc., where she served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration and prior to that role, served as Chief Accounting Officer, and was a key executive leader for the company’s Board of Directors Audit Committee. Her expertise in financial oversight, risk management, and organizational governance will strengthen NTFB’s continued commitment to transparency and accountability. Mary also contributes valuable nonprofit leadership experience through her years of community service and currently serves on the board of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the finance committee for United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. Her combination of corporate and community leadership makes her a powerful addition to the NTFB board.

Eureka McCrae, Vice President of Operations for Albertsons/Randalls/Tom Thumb, brings operational expertise, retail leadership, and a personal passion for addressing hunger to the NTFB Board of Directors. Eureka began her career with Safeway in Alaska and has since built a distinguished career across the broader Albertsons portfolio. Coming from a military family once stationed in Texas, she has witnessed firsthand the challenges of military hunger, fueling her deep commitment to NTFB’s mission. Her operational insight and personal dedication will help strengthen partnerships and expand food access across North Texas.

Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, emphasized the significance of this moment for the organization. “We are entering a time of both great need and great opportunity,” Cunningham said. “The insight and commitment these new directors bring will help us strengthen our programs, deepen our partnerships, and continue delivering nutritious food to neighbors across North Texas.”

Recognizing Outgoing Board Members:

NTFB also extends its deep appreciation to the four directors concluding their service:

Patti Hansen has been a force of energy, insight, and strategic clarity since joining the North Texas Food Bank Board of Directors in 2021. Over her five years of service, she helped enable an extraordinary 673 million meals for neighbors facing hunger, but her influence reaches far beyond that remarkable number. As Chair of the Audit/Risk Management/Technology Committee, Patti guided several transformative initiatives that strengthened NTFB’s financial stewardship and operational resilience. Under her leadership, the committee expanded its purview to include Technology, selected a new independent audit and tax firm, and helped shape an enhanced enterprise risk management framework. Patti also contributed her thoughtful perspective as a member of the Planning Committee. Her steady leadership, big-picture thinking, and commitment to excellence have left a lasting imprint on NTFB’s governance and future readiness.

Mabrie Jackson has been an invaluable champion for the North Texas Food Bank, serving on the board for six years, bringing deep community insight, strategic counsel, and unwavering commitment to the mission. Her service helped enable an extraordinary 798 million meals for neighbors across the region. Mabrie’s leadership spanned multiple committees—including External Affairs, Governance, and People & Culture—where she consistently elevated NTFB’s visibility, partnerships, and organizational strength. Her advocacy was instrumental in cultivating H‑E‑B’s long-term support of food banking, resulting in more than $750,000 in contributions during her tenure, along with additional generosity from H-E-B’s chairman, Charles Butt. Mabrie’s guidance was pivotal in launching the annual Nourish North Texas Telethon, now a signature community event. Her passion for service and her ability to bring people and organizations together have made a profound and lasting difference.

Don Janacek concludes six years of dedicated service on the North Texas Food Bank Board of Directors, bringing with him a long history of advocacy and hands-on support for the mission. Over his tenure, Don helped provide 798 million meals to neighbors in need and contributed meaningfully through his roles on the Planning and Finance Committees. His deep expertise in distribution, logistics, and warehousing proved invaluable as NTFB developed and refined its Fulfilling Futures strategic plan. Don provided practical guidance on truck purchases, food sourcing, and operational efficiencies, offering thoughtful counsel that strengthened NTFB’s ability to serve the community effectively. His steady leadership, industry knowledge, and genuine commitment to helping others have made him a trusted advisor and a true partner in the fight against hunger.

Cunningham also expressed gratitude for the directors concluding their service. “Patti, Mabrie, and Don have each played a meaningful role in advancing our mission,” she said. “Their leadership and dedication have made a lasting difference for the families we serve.”

The NTFB Board of Directors for the 2027 financial year includes:

Executive Committee

Retta Miller, Community Volunteer (Chair)

Ginny Kissling, Ryan, LLC (Immediate Past Chair)

Chris Barrett, Boston Consulting Group

Kimberly Cockrell, Toyota Motor North America

Catherine Enrico, The Enrico Foundation

Jerri Garison, Baylor Scott & White Health

Russell Jones, AT&T

Mike Preston, Community Volunteer

Tom Walker, Dallas Cowboys Football Club Ltd

Members at Large

Susan Adzick, McLane Foodservice, Inc

Aradhana (Anna) Asava, HungerMitao

Edmundo Castañeda, Parkland Health

Nitin Chaturvedi, Community Volunteer

Anique Cooley*, Junior League of Dallas

Rudy DiPietro, Kroger

Jack Gibbons, FB Society

J. Hedrick, Smile Doctors, LLC

Mary Henderson, Community Volunteer

Matt James, FedEx Office and Print Services

Kim Kesler, KPMG, LLP

Mark Kleinman, Community Volunteer

Eureka McCrae, Albertsons-Randalls-Tom Thumb

Rev. Dr. Lael C. Melville, Melville Family Foundation

Antonella Pisani, Eyeful Media

General Counsel

Taylor Reed*, DLA Piper LLP (US)

*Ex-officio member

Feeding North Texas Foundation Board of Directors

Beth Bull, Community Volunteer (Chair)

Kenny Feng, 1729 Foundation (Immediate Past Chair)

Bill Adams, Comerica Bank

Brian Doyle, Texas Health Resources

Jerri Garison, Baylor Scott & White Health

Janice Harissis, Community Volunteer

The Feeding North Texas Foundation is an endowment that provides steady, long‑term support for NTFB’s programs and operations. By generating essential philanthropic investment and cultivating strong community partnerships, the Foundation fuels NTFB’s charitable and educational initiatives, helping ensure neighbors across the region have reliable access to nutritious food.

LIFE Board Members

John A. Beckert , Community Volunteer

, Tom Black , Community Volunteer

, Jerry Ellis , Community Volunteer

, Anurag Jain , Jain Family Office

, Teresa Phillips , TPHD, LLC

, Stephan Pyles, Stephan Pyles Concepts

A LIFE Board Member is an honorary designation given to individuals who have provided long‑serving, high‑impact support to the North Texas Food Bank. It recognizes leaders whose sustained commitment, advocacy, and generosity have helped advance NTFB’s mission and who continue to serve as valued ambassadors for the organization.

The entire NTFB leadership team can be found at https://ntfb.org/about-us/leadership-and-board/.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 118 million physical meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

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