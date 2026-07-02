Explosive Growth in Edge AI Market: From $21.84 Billion in 2025 to $81.71 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI in Retail Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The edge artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market has witnessed exponential growth recently and is projected to increase from $21.84 billion in 2025 to $28.53 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. This robust growth can be attributed to the rise of physical retail analytics, early adoption of POS systems, IoT sensor expansion, and demand for personalized shopping and operational efficiency.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach $81.71 billion, with a CAGR of 30.1%. Key drivers include smart store edge deployments, real-time insights, omnichannel retail growth, and AI-driven dynamic pricing. Major trends anticipated are real-time in-store analytics, personalized edge-based recommendations, autonomous inventory optimization, computer vision-powered retail, and low latency customer engagement.

The proliferation of connected devices is significantly boosting the edge AI in retail sector. The surge in connected devices, fueled by the widespread adoption of IoT technologies, leads to enhanced efficiency, automation, and real-time data exchange. Edge AI elevates device performance by enabling on-device real-time data processing, reducing latency, and boosting operational efficiency. Notably, ConsumerAffairs reported in April 2024 an increase in connected devices per US household from 21 in 2022 to 25 in 2023, highlighting their role in expanding the edge AI market in retail.

Leading companies are advancing by integrating on-device AI processing, which enhances real-time decision-making and customer experiences. In September 2024, IndoAI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. launched the IndoAI Edge AI Camera with real-time AI processing to support sectors like retail with instant analytics and reduced reliance on cloud infrastructure.

Recent M&A activity includes Nuqleous Inc.'s acquisition of Interactive Edge in November 2024, aimed at enhancing retail analytics capabilities by leveraging Interactive Edge's XP3 BI Cloud platform. This move allows for the automation and scaling of data-driven insights, improving productivity across the retail value chain.

The competitive landscape features key players like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Intel Corporation among others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth through the forecast period.

Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs for imported cameras, sensors, and hardware, primarily affecting large-scale brick and mortar deployments. Nonetheless, they have encouraged software optimization, aiding efficient scaling.

The market research report offers comprehensive insights, covering global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, market segments, trends, and opportunities. Edge AI in retail emphasizes on solutions and services designed for real-time data processing, utilizing technologies like machine learning and image analytics to enhance CRM, inventory management, and more. Primary sales channels include brick-and-mortar, omnichannel, and online retailers.

The market revenues include services such as autonomous checkout and real-time inventory management, and sales of AI-powered software, hardware, IoT devices, and cloud-edge integration solutions. The 'factory gate' values encompass both the goods and related services in the market, providing a thorough view of earnings in this rapidly evolving sector.

The Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Global Report 2026 offers invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to navigate the rapidly expanding market landscape. This essential report is designed to keep industry leaders informed of key trends influencing market evolution up to and beyond the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a global perspective with a comprehensive report covering 16 geographical regions.

Evaluate the impact of macroeconomic factors like geopolitical dynamics, trade policies, and regulatory landscapes.

Develop country and regional strategies using localized data and analytics.

Identify lucrative growth segments for targeted investment.

Gain a competitive edge with forecast data and emerging market trends.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors using market share, innovation, and brand strength metrics.

Measure market potential with Total Addressable Market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Leverage high-quality data for presentations and strategic decision-making.

Receive updated data accompanied by an Excel sheet for efficient analysis.

Description

The report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for edge AI in retail, discussing how it interfaces with the broader economic and demographic landscapes. It examines impacts from technological shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer behavior. Covered thoroughly are aspects like market size, growth trajectories, segmentation, and regional developments, alongside an assessment of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Score (MAS). The forecast incorporates technological advances, geopolitical tensions, and economic indicators, offering an in-depth view of potential market scenarios.

Market characteristics detail product offerings, differentiators, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, raw material sources, and competitor stratification.

Updated analysis on digital transformations, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven advancements.

Overview of regulatory and investment landscapes, with insights on funding and policy impacts.

Market size projection with historic and forecast growth assessed by geography.

Rigorous TAM analysis identifies strategic insights and growth potential.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential and strategic fit.

Detailed market segmentations and expansion into strategic geographies like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

In-depth competitive landscape analysis, including market share and financial deals.

Report Scope Markets Covered:

Component: Solution, Service

Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots, Image and Video Analytics, Swarm Intelligence

Application: Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Inventory Management, Product Optimization, In-Store Navigation, Payment and Pricing Analytics, Virtual Assistant

Sales Channel: Brick and Mortar, Omnichannel, Pure-Play Online Retailers

Subsegments:

Solution: Software, Platform

Service: Professional Services, Managed Services

The report lists prominent companies like Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Alibaba, Intel, and others, and covers key countries such as the USA, China, UK, and others across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Additional Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customizable Content

Expert Consultant Support

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard for enhanced readability and analysis.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Real Time in Store Analytics

4.2.2 Personalized Edge Based Recommendations

4.2.3 Autonomous Inventory Optimization

4.2.4 Computer Vision Powered Retail

4.2.5 Low Latency Customer Engagement



5. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Brick and Mortar Retailers

5.2 Omnichannel Retailers

5.3 Pure Play Online Retailers

5.4 Convenience Store Chains

5.5 Large Retail Enterprises



6. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solution, Service

9.2. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots, Image and Video Analytics, Swarm Intelligence

9.3. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Supply Chain and Logistics, Inventory Management, Product Optimization, in-Store Navigation, Payment and Pricing Analytics, Virtual Assistant, Other Applications

9.4. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Brick and Mortar, Omnichannel, Pure-Play Online Retailers

9.5. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Platform

9.6. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Sub-Segmentation of Service, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Professional Services, Managed Services



10. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

13.1. China Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

14.1. India Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

15.1. Japan Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

16.1. Australia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

17.1. Indonesia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

18.1. South Korea Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

19.1. Taiwan Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

20.1. South East Asia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

21.1. Western Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

22.1. UK Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

23.1. Germany Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

24.1. France Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

25.1. Italy Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

26.1. Spain Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

28.1. Russia Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

29.1. North America Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

30.1. USA Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

31.1. Canada Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

32.1. South America Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

33.1. Brazil Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

34.1. Middle East Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market

35.1. Africa Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Panasonic Holdings Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Zebra Technologies Corporation, SoundHound AI Inc., Mashgin Inc., Syntiant Corp., ClearBlade Inc., SenseTime Group Ltd.



39. Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market



41. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Edge AI in Retail market report include:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Intel Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Zebra Technologies Corporation

SoundHound AI Inc.

Mashgin Inc.

Syntiant Corp.

ClearBlade Inc.

SenseTime Group Ltd.





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