Thieme Selects Chargebee to Support Usage-Based Pricing and Accelerate Digital Product Launches

Amsterdam, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thieme Group, a global medical and science publisher offering a broad portfolio of journals, books, digital services, and workflow solutions for healthcare professionals and researchers, has selected Chargebee to modernize its billing and monetization infrastructure as it expands digital healthcare products and services.

Thieme Group will use Chargebee to support recurring and usage-based pricing, accelerate product launches, and reduce reliance on engineering for billing operations.

“As we expand our digital offerings, we needed a monetization platform that could support flexible pricing, entitlements, and faster product launches without adding engineering complexity,” said Claudia Böttcher, Senior Vice President Central Procurement & Service Management at Thieme Group. “Chargebee gives us the flexibility to evolve our business model while keeping our teams focused on building and delivering new products.”

“Thieme’s shift reflects how healthcare publishers are rethinking monetization for digital products and services,” said Jeff Sant, COO at Chargebee. “They need systems that can support both flexibility and scale without adding operational overhead. We’re proud to be their partner in that evolution.”

Supporting a Shift to Digital Healthcare Products

Thieme is evolving from a traditional publishing model into a digital healthcare information and workflow provider. The company serves healthcare professionals through content, software, and services.

As part of this shift, Thieme is expanding recurring revenue across subscriptions, licensing, and digital platforms. These offerings require more flexible pricing, packaging, and entitlement management than legacy systems could support.

Legacy Systems Couldn’t Support Digital Monetization at Scale

Thieme’s existing systems weren’t designed for modern digital customer experiences. Its homegrown billing infrastructure required ongoing engineering support and slowed the pace of change, making it difficult to support new pricing models and digital customer journeys.

As the company prepared to launch specific digital products, it needed a scalable foundation that could support faster iteration without adding operational complexity.

“Thieme operates in a mature, competitive market,” said Guy Marion, CMO at Chargebee. “As growth shifts toward monetization and retention, the company is planning to launch more flexible pricing models, including usage-based approaches, to remain competitive. At the same time, Thieme is expanding self-service experiences for individual healthcare professionals, requiring a more scalable approach to onboarding, billing, and entitlement management. We are excited to empower them with agile monetization infrastructure that supports their growth.”

A More Flexible Approach to Monetization and Product Configuration

Thieme selected Chargebee for its ability to support complex monetization models while reducing reliance on engineering.

Chargebee provides a centralized platform that enables Thieme’s business teams to manage pricing, packaging, and entitlements across products, customer types, and offerings. With a flexible product catalog that supports bundles, variants, and multiple product lines, along with an entitlements system that tracks and controls customer access across products, plans, and usage-based offers, Chargebee empowers Thieme to configure and evolve its offerings without custom development.

These capabilities give Thieme greater control over how it packages, prices, and delivers its products, allowing the business to respond more quickly to market demands. Product, marketing, and revenue teams can manage pricing and packaging changes directly without ongoing engineering involvement, improving speed to market.

Extending SAP with a Monetization Layer Built for Digital Revenue Models

Thieme continues to rely on SAP S/4HANA as the foundation for its financial operations. Chargebee complements this by serving as the monetization layer, designed to support subscription, usage-based, and hybrid revenue models.

Chargebee’s architecture allows Thieme to extend its existing systems while introducing the flexibility required to support digital business models.

Thieme’s long-term vision is to consolidate billing across its products, and pricing models, supporting both institutional customers and individual healthcare professionals within a single system. By standardizing on Chargebee, the company is establishing a unified monetization layer to support continued product expansion and evolving revenue models.

About Thieme Group

Thieme is a leading provider of information and services for the improvement of health and healthcare. With digital solutions in medicine and chemistry, Thieme supports information, communication and documentation processes in science, education, and patient care. Thieme's services are designed to be of direct benefit to their target groups - medical students, physicians, nurses, scientists, hospitals, health insurance companies, and other healthcare professionals. They receive exactly the information and services they need in a specific work situation or career. Together with a broad network of experts and partners, the digital healthcare provider ensures that it sets the pace in medical science, didactics, and technology. The family-owned company employs more than 1,000 people worldwide and is committed to improving medicine and health every day with innovative new and further developments.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is a leading provider of billing and monetization infrastructure, empowering businesses with recurring revenue models to streamline operations, capture actionable insights, and drive growth.

Chargebee is trusted by businesses of all sizes, including Zapier, LegalZoom, Lambda, Freshworks, DeepL, Condé Nast, and Pret a Manger. To learn more about Chargebee’s AI-ready billing and monetization offerings, visit Chargebee.com.