Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Our ships are out of the Arabian Gulf

 | Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited Nordic American Tankers Limited

 

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We have had 3 ships stuck in the Arabian Gulf. The problems started February 28 this year.

These vessels have now gone through the Hormuz Strait and are again involved in international business.

Our crews are safe.

We enjoy excellent market conditions for our ships.

I am very pleased to send you this report.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

www.nat.bm


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                        

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


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