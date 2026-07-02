Kailas FUGA Team’s Ha Thi HAU Breaks Personal 100k Record at Western States



Kailas FUGA Team’s Ha Thi HAU paced by teammate Max KING. Credit: Kailas FUGA

GUANGZHOU, China, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA Team’s Ha Thi HAU demonstrated that victories can be personal when she broke her own 100k record at Western States Endurance Run (WSER) and qualified for a 2027 Golden Ticket to return to this prestigious race next year. Finishing in a time of 16.40.45 hours, she was paced by Kailas FUGA Team’s Max KING and finished 9th overall.

During the past year HAU’s wins have included Hong Kong 100 Full, Wenling Golden Coast 50M, Kailas FUGA Shenzhen 100 – 60k; and ChiangMai Thailand by UTMB - ELEPHANT 100 and 6th place in Western States 2025. As an elite trail runner, HAU continues to push and break her personal records becoming a role model for women in Asia beyond the trail. HAU broke onto the international trail scene in 2022 when she won UTMB Doi Inthanon 50k. From a humble background as a single mother from Sapa, Vietnam, HAU has made it her mission to support her local community and help others experience the joy of trail running. In 2026 she established Kailas FUGA Sapa Team with seven high-performing local athletes to promote training and the development of trail running skills in Vietnam.

HAU commented, “Trail running has taught me many things including the traits of perseverance and generosity. Beyond the discipline of training, I want to share the sport with others and give back to those around me. I have benefitted so much and I hope others can enjoy it too.”

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina Sun explained, “At Kailas FUGA, as a global brand we want to inspire more female runners to go into trail running and find their power in nature both with opportunities and relevant products. HAU demonstrates how she has found her power, not only working hard on the trail but also inspiring others.”

Ha Thi HAU is a member of Kailas FUGA Team, a global team of elite athletes. To inspire the next generation of athletes, FUGA Mountain Club (FMC), a fast-growing community of runners competing at a high level, was launched in China in 2018. Community, public service and women in trail are central to the club’s ethos.

For media enquiries, please contact: Serina Zhong zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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