Pet Parenting Expert Kristen Levine Shares How to Tackle Bad Dog Breath and Get Back to Snuggling on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We got dogs to be close to them. The cuddles, the face licks, the snuggling on the couch. But there is one thing that quietly gets in the way of all of that: bad breath. Recently, Kristen Levine, pet parenting expert and pet advocate, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with Minties and D S Simon Media, to help pet parents tackle that not-so-fresh breath and get back to enjoying those close moments with their dogs.

As pet parents everywhere look for ways to stay close to their dogs without that not-so-fresh moment getting in the way, Kristen Levine is offering practical, real-world tips.

Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Kristen Levine:

What are the most common causes of bad dog breath?

For Levine, the conversation always starts with the bond, not the science. "We got dogs to be close to them, the cuddles, the face licks, the snuggling on the couch," she said. "But there's one thing that quietly gets in the way of all of that: bad breath."

Bad dog breath is typically caused by bacteria that builds up on a dog's teeth over time. The good news is that with the right everyday habits, pet parents can stay ahead of it and get right back to those close moments that make the bond with their dog so special.

What everyday habits and diet changes can help improve a dog's breath?

Levine recommends a few simple habits that fit easily into everyday life. Annual vet checkups are a great place to start, since your veterinarian can take a look and offer personalized guidance.

At home, frequent brushing makes a real difference, even if it only happens once or twice a week. "Even if you only do this once or twice a week, it makes a really big difference," she said. Fresh, clean water throughout the day also matters more than people realize. And Levine's favorite tip, and her dog Tulip's favorite too, is building daily treating into the routine. "That is my favorite tip, and definitely Tulip's favorite tip," she said.

What should pet parents look for when choosing a treat and how do treats like Minties FreshBites fit into a dog's daily routine?

When it comes to choosing a treat, Levine recommends looking for ingredients that support fresher breath, a texture dogs genuinely enjoy chewing, and a low enough calorie count to treat more than once a day. "That's really why we chose Minties FreshBites, because it checks all of those boxes," she said.

Made with five natural breath-freshening herbs including alfalfa, peppermint, fennel, dill, and parsley, FreshBites are designed for frequent treating throughout the day at only 7.5 calories per treat.

For Levine, it has become a meaningful daily ritual. "I can give Tulip several a day, which I do. It's part of our routine. She gets one in the morning, she gets one before her nap in the afternoon, and she always gets one at bedtime," she shared. "Building those routines makes it more automatic, and it's a small way to stay close to your dog every single day."

Pet parents can visit Minties.com for more tips and resources, and to pick up FreshBites, also available at Walmart, Chewy, Amazon, and Petco.

About Kristen Levine:

Insanely passionate about pets since she was a little girl, Kristen has had more than 30 pets in her lifetime — including dogs, cats, goats, donkeys, a horse, a gerbil, mice, and chickens!

Her early work with the SPCA Tampa Bay led her to a lifelong career in the pet industry, advocating for pets and their parents here on her blog and in the media.

Today, Kristen Levine is a nationally acclaimed pet expert, influencer, and Fear Free Certified® Professional with over 30 years of experience working with pets.

Through this blog and her book, Pampered Pets on a Budget, Kristen has helped millions of pet parents solve problems and provide the best care for their dogs and cats.

Working alongside hundreds of pet professionals, including veterinarians, behaviorists, and trainers inspired Kristen to become a pet parenting “guide,” providing readers with reliable information about health, wellness, and lifestyle for dogs and cats and the people who love them.

A dogged advocate for pet adoption and rescue, Kristen has featured over 1,000 adoptable dogs and cats from the SPCA on live television and radio appearances to get them adopted. Her blog, KristenLevine.com, has been featured in over 100 media outlets – including the New York Times, USA Today, FOX & Friends, Good Morning America, Women’s Day, Reader’s Digest, Good Housekeeping, Pop Sugar, and more.

To stay up to date on the latest health and lifestyle trends for pets, Kristen serves on a board for veterinary clinical trials at BluePearl Science and regularly attends the top animal health, veterinary, and pet product conferences, where she’s often a featured speaker.

Catch Kristen's latest pet project, hosting the Pets Add Life podcast with the American Pet Products Association.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Minties.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db2ef4b7-a926-4eeb-9a86-80775e195b64