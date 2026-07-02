Chip Scale Package LED Market Size to Hit USD 10.70 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chip Scale Package LED Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market was valued at USD 2.29 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.70 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.68% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting and Advanced Automotive Technologies Accelerates Market Growth Globally

There is an increase in global attention towards the use of energy efficient, sustainable, and advanced lighting system which is one of the major factors responsible for the increased use of Chip Scale Package LED Technology. Various governments and companies across the world are using the latest LED technology in order to cut down electricity usage and emission of carbon dioxide. There is an increase in applications such as automotive adaptive lighting, consumer electronics, displays, horticultural lighting, and intelligent lighting systems.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nichia Corporation

Samsung Electronics (Samsung LED division)

Seoul Semiconductor

ams OSRAM

Lumileds

Cree LED

LG Innotek

Epistar Corporation

Everlight Electronics

Nationstar Optoelectronics

Genesis Photonics

Lextar Electronics

Bridgelux

ProLight Opto Technology

LatticePower

Hongli Zhihui Group

Shenzhen ETI

Semileds Corporation

Luminus Devices

Toyoda Gosei

Chip Scale Package LED Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.29 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 10.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.68% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Backlighting Unit (BLU), General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Flash Lighting, Others)

• By Power Range (Low to Medium, High)

• By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The Backlighting Unit (BLU) segment dominated the market for CSP LED with a share of about 42% in the total market revenue for the year 2025, owing to its application in various products including smartphones, television sets, computer monitors, tablets, among others. The General Lighting segment will be projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted period, driven by the increasing usage of energy-efficient lighting in homes, offices, streets, and other urban developments.

By Power Range

Low to Medium Power was the most dominant market segment, holding around 68% of the total market share in 2025 owing to its wide usage in consumer electronics, backlit displays, and general illumination purposes. High Power was expected to be the fastest-growing market segment in the coming years due to growing demands from automotive lighting, industrial establishments, street lighting, and other high-intensity applications.

By End Use

Commercial segment held about 46% share of the market revenues in 2025 owing to rising popularity of CSP LED lights in office spaces, shopping complexes, hospitality venues, commercial buildings and advertisements. The Industrial segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment due to rising demand for long-lasting and highly efficient LED lighting solutions in manufacturing units, logistics centers, warehouses, and industrial automation centers.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region held a prominent position in the CSP LED Market globally in 2025, occupying around 32.2% market share of the global market share. Some major drivers which continue to support the dominance of the region include strong electronics manufacturing environment, growing production of automobiles, rising investment in smart infrastructure, and increased usage of LED technology in consumer electronic devices, transport, and industry.

The region of North America is projected to witness the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period due to increased investment in smart lighting systems, electric vehicles, horticulture lighting, and energy-efficient buildings. Adoption of CSP LED technology among the automotive industry and deployment of sustainable lighting solutions drive the market expansion in the region.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Cree LED launched the XLamp XP-L Photo Red S Line LEDs, enhancing horticulture lighting performance with improved efficiency, durability, and up to 35% fewer components for equivalent output.

Cree LED launched the XLamp XP-L Photo Red S Line LEDs, enhancing horticulture lighting performance with improved efficiency, durability, and up to 35% fewer components for equivalent output. 2024: Nichia introduced the NFSWL11A-D6 chip-scale white LED, enabling thinner and lighter lighting fixtures with enhanced brightness, improved uniformity, and soft low-glare light distribution.

Exclusive Sections of the Chip Scale Package LED Market Report (The USPs):

ENERGY-EFFICIENT LIGHTING & SMART INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – Helps evaluate CSP LED adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, smart city, and sustainable lighting infrastructure projects.

– Helps evaluate CSP LED adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, smart city, and sustainable lighting infrastructure projects. ADVANCED CSP LED PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Provides insights into thermal management, luminous efficacy, miniaturized LED packaging, high-density integration, durability improvements, and next-generation LED innovations.

– Provides insights into thermal management, luminous efficacy, miniaturized LED packaging, high-density integration, durability improvements, and next-generation LED innovations. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING, EV & SMART MOBILITY MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across adaptive headlights, ambient vehicle lighting, electric vehicles, intelligent transportation systems, and advanced automotive illumination technologies.

– Assesses growth opportunities across adaptive headlights, ambient vehicle lighting, electric vehicles, intelligent transportation systems, and advanced automotive illumination technologies. DISPLAY BACKLIGHTING & CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MARKET TRACKER – Helps identify opportunities across smartphones, televisions, tablets, wearable devices, high-resolution displays, and next-generation display backlighting technologies.

– Helps identify opportunities across smartphones, televisions, tablets, wearable devices, high-resolution displays, and next-generation display backlighting technologies. SMART LIGHTING, HORTICULTURE & INDUSTRIAL ILLUMINATION ASSESSMENT – Delivers comprehensive analysis of smart lighting systems, horticulture lighting, industrial automation, warehouse illumination, commercial lighting, and energy-efficient building solutions.

– Delivers comprehensive analysis of smart lighting systems, horticulture lighting, industrial automation, warehouse illumination, commercial lighting, and energy-efficient building solutions. NEXT-GENERATION CSP LED INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in high-power CSP LEDs, AI-enabled lighting systems, IoT-integrated smart lighting, miniaturized semiconductor packaging, spectral optimization technologies, and next-generation LED innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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