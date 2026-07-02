5G NTN Market Surges to $45.55 billion at a CAGR 30.8% by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the 5G NTN Market is expected to reach USD 45.55 billion by 2031 from USD 11.91 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.8% during 2026–2031.

Browse 355 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "5G NTN Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

5G NTN Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 11.91 billion

USD 11.91 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 45.55 billion

USD 45.55 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 30.8%

5G NTN Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific to the fastest growing region in the global 5G NTN market

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.2%.

By application, the mMTC segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2031.

The Hardware segment to dominate the market with CAGR of 38.6.2% during the forecast period.

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The 5G NTN market is gaining momentum as organizations prioritize ubiquitous coverage, network resilience, and service continuity across geographies where fiber and mobile infrastructure remain limited. This demand is encouraging adoption of satellite backhaul, NTN-compatible chipsets, and managed connectivity services that can extend 5G capabilities into underserved regions. The market is also evolving through the development of integrated network orchestration platforms that support seamless interaction between terrestrial and non-terrestrial assets. The opportunities will be strongest in direct-to-device satellite communication, asset tracking, emergency response, and industrial IoT. As these use cases scale, the market is expected to move from niche deployment to broader commercial adoption, strengthening NTN's role as a strategic layer in future telecom architectures.

North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America’s leading position in the 5G NTN market is significantly influenced by players like SpaceX and Qualcomm. SpaceX's Starlink initiative aims to provide high-speed internet through a network of satellites in low Earth orbit, enhancing the coverage and reliability of 5G networks, especially in remote areas. Qualcomm is pioneering 5G NTN technology advancements by creating semiconductors and network solutions that facilitate the seamless integration of satellite and land-based networks. This regional dominance is backed by an emphasis on innovation, substantial investments in 5G infrastructure, and supportive policy initiatives.

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The hardware segment accounts for the largest market share in the 5G NTN market.

The 5G NTN ecosystem encompasses a variety of specialized hardware components crucial for its operation and scalability. At its core is User Equipment (UE), which includes satellite-enabled devices capable of connecting to NTN networks for seamless communication. These UEs are complemented by Satellite Gateway Stations (VSAT), pivotal nodes that facilitate bidirectional data exchange between ground stations and satellites, ensuring robust network coverage and reliability. Additionally, Base Stations act as terrestrial anchors, interfacing with NTN networks to extend coverage and manage network traffic efficiently. Together, these hardware elements form a sophisticated infrastructure that supports high-speed data transmission with low latency, crucial for real-time applications. The 5G NTN hardware market is the largest segment, driven by its essential role in extending 5G connectivity beyond terrestrial limitations and catering to the growing demand of diverse industries for reliable, high-performance communication solutions in global and remote locations.

The LEO satellite platform registered the highest CAGR in the 5G NTN market during the forecast period.

The revolutionary potential of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations is driving the 5G NTN industry. These constellations provide several benefits over conventional choices since they orbit significantly closer to Earth. Because of their lower altitude, which significantly lowers latency, real-time applications like remote surgery and driverless cars are made possible. Furthermore, LEO satellites have more coverage than their high-orbit equivalents, which makes them ideal for closing the digital divide and providing ubiquitous 5G connections across large areas. The deployments are becoming more affordable due to developments in LEO constellation technology, driving up market expansion.

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Top Companies in 5G NTN Market:

The Top Companies in 5G NTN Market include Thales (France), Mediatek (Taiwan), Echostar Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies (US), SpaceX (France), Gatehouse Satcom (Denmark), SES (Luxembourg), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Softbank Group (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Sunwave Communications (China), ZTE (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Viavi Solutions (US), Viasat (US)