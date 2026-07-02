Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry to Experience Strong Growth During 2026-2035 | Increased Digital Engagement and Eco-Friendly Initiatives are Reshaping the Market

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-alcoholic beverage market is expected to reach an estimated $1.45 trillion by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for healthy beverages, the rising preference for low sugar drinks, and the growing innovation in beverage flavors.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the product type category, carbonated soft drink is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the distribution channel category, retail is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

The non-alcoholic beverage market is evolving with consumer preferences leaning towards health-conscious, sustainable, and personalized products. Innovations in flavors and functional ingredients respond to demands for healthier and diverse options. Increased digital engagement and eco-friendly initiatives are also reshaping the market, offering brands new ways to differentiate and connect with consumers while addressing contemporary environmental concerns.

Recent Developments in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

The market sees ongoing advancements, driven by health trends, flavor innovations, and sustainable practices. Brands are actively engaging with consumers through digital platforms and expanding distribution channels, thus enhancing accessibility and fostering competitive growth across regions.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

Significant opportunities exist in expanding health-focused beverage lines, developing innovative flavors, adopting sustainable packaging, and entering emerging markets. Leveraging digital channels and e-commerce can further enhance market reach and consumer engagement, key to thriving in this dynamic industry.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Drivers and Challenges

Market growth is driven by technological advancements, health awareness, urbanization, and disposable income increases. However, challenges include regulatory compliance, supply chain disruptions, and intense competition. Navigating these forces effectively is essential for sustained market success and innovation.

Country Wise Outlook for the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

Globally, non-alcoholic beverage markets are influenced by local preferences, health trends, and regulatory landscapes. Key markets like the US emphasize natural and functional drinks, while China's growth is fueled by tea-based and wellness-focused products. Sustainability efforts and digital expansion are common themes influencing market dynamics and future growth across regions.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1 Background and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain



3. Market Trends & Forecast Analysis

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2 Industry Drivers and Challenges

3.3 PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Environment

3.6 Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Trends and Forecast



4. Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type

4.3 Carbonated Soft Drinks: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

4.4 Juices: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

4.5 Bottled Water: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

4.6 Sports & Energy Drinks: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

4.7 RTD Tea & Coffee: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

4.8 Others: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)



5. Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market by Packaging Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Attractiveness Analysis by Packaging Type

5.3 Bottles: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

5.4 Cans: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

5.5 Cartons: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

5.6 Others: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)



6. Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Overview

6.2 Attractiveness Analysis by Distribution Channel

6.3 Retail: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

6.4 Food Service: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

6.5 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

6.6 Online Stores: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)

6.7 Others: Trends and Forecast (2019-2035)



7. Regional Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market by Region



8. North American Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

8.1 Overview



9. European Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

9.1 Overview



10. APAC Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

10.1 Overview



11. RoW Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

11.1 Overview



12. Competitor Analysis

12.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

12.2 Operational Integration

12.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of New Entrants

12.4 Market Share Analysis



13. Opportunities & Strategic Analysis

13.1 Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

13.2.1 Growth Opportunity by Product Type

13.2.2 Growth Opportunity by Packaging Type

13.2.3 Growth Opportunity by Distribution Channel

13.2.4 Growth Opportunity by Region

13.3 Emerging Trends in the Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

13.4 Strategic Analysis

13.4.1 New Product Development

13.4.2 Certification and Licensing

13.4.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures



14. Company Profiles of the Leading Players Across the Value Chain

14.1 Competitive Analysis Overview

14.2 AriZona Beverages USA

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.4 Danone S.A.

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.6 Nestle S.A.

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.7 Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.8 PepsiCo Inc.

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.9 Primo Brands

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.10 Red Bull GmbH

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.11 Suntory Holdings Limited

Company Overview

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qei346

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