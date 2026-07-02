NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Thea Foundation

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Thea Foundation that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "THEA raises $8 million to scale AI infrastructure for real-time risk markets" issued July 2, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
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July 02, 2026 08:00 ET | Source: Thea Foundation
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THEA, a predictive behavioral AI network focused on risk markets, today announced $8 million in financing, led by Maven11 Capital,...Read More