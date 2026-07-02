Changan Automobile Announces Global Strategic Partnership with the Portugal National Football Team, Leveraging Global Sports IP to Deepen MEA Market Layout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the grand 2026 North American football spectacle unfolds and captures global attention on the pitch, powerhouse Portugal takes to the field once again. Ahead of the tournament’s kickoff, Changan Automobile entered into a landmark global strategic partnership with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), becoming the Official Global Partner of the Portugal National Football Team.

Rooted in the shared brand ethos of Stay in the Game, Portuguese football boasts profound youth training heritage, consistently nurturing top-tier football talents and demonstrating unyielding perseverance and enterprising spirit on the pitch. This sporting spirit highly aligns with Changan Automobile’s long-term development philosophy. Over its 45-year development journey, Changan has adhered to long-term value orientation, focusing on intelligent mobility and new energy R&D. Empowered by solid technological accumulation and brand heritage, Changan has steadily advanced its global layout and built a solid and sustainable development framework for overseas markets.

Boasting an extensive global fanbase, the Portugal National Team commands far-reaching influence worldwide, notably across the MEA region. Building on football's deep cultural resonance across the region, Changan works closely with local dealer network to roll out a comprehensive series of football-themed marketing initiatives, including fan viewing parties, community engagement programs, and immersive brand experiences. In parallel, football-inspired test drive events will integrate vehicle experiences with the excitement of the sport, creating engaging lifestyle-oriented interactions with consumers.

As a core strategic growth hub for Changan’s global expansion, the MEA region occupies a pivotal position in the brand’s overseas deployment. By combining a world-class international football IP with localized retail experiences, Changan Automobile is using football as a universal cultural bridge to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. Through the shared language of sport, the brand is fostering authentic emotional connections with local consumers, embedding itself naturally into everyday life while reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Middle East and Africa through high-quality products, dependable service, and a consistently trusted ownership experience.

Tailored to the diverse travel habits and consumer needs of MEA users, Changan’s rich product matrix covers multiple segmented markets. The CHANGAN G318 delivers robust all-terrain performance, ideal for local outdoor exploration and long-distance travel. The DEEPAL S05 balances stylish design and high energy efficiency, perfectly matching urban commuting and family travel demands. Meanwhile, the sporty, intelligent UNI-S caters to young local consumers’ pursuit of trendy, smart urban mobility. What’s more, Changan boasts an extensive range of additional compelling models to cater to the full spectrum of regional consumer demands and diverse personal preferences.

Moving forward, Changan will continue to leverage sports marketing as a lasting cultural bridge to strengthen emotional resonance with MEA consumers. By integrating cutting-edge intelligent mobility technologies and user-centric brand experiences, the brand will work hand in hand with regional users to create a smarter, more sustainable and experience-driven future of mobility.

Company Contact Information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

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