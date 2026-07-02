Morpho Unveils Desktop UV Printing System to Bridge the Gap Between Industrial Power and Creative Freedom

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpho, a creator-focused hardware innovation company, announced the launch of its flagship desktop UV printing system, built around a simple vision: the ultimate desktop UV printer today, expandable for endless possibilities tomorrow. Designed to transform how artists, Etsy sellers, makers, and small businesses approach object personalization, Morpho strips away the complexity and heavy maintenance of traditional industrial equipment, repackaging professional-grade fabrication into an approachable, desktop-friendly creative tool.

Morpho's vision began with a personal experience. “I wanted to create a customized print for my daughter's school presentation, but I quickly realized professional UV printing wasn't accessible to everyday users,” said Mingyu (Brett) Wang, former VP of R&D and founder of DJI's camera division. “The market offered either large industrial machines or desktop systems that were difficult to use, high-maintenance, and unsuitable for home environments. Many UV Printers also exposed users to bright UV light during operation, making them less ideal for everyday creative spaces. We founded Morpho to change that by making professional-grade UV printing intuitive, reliable, and accessible to anyone with a creative idea.”

Guided by this philosophy, Morpho was designed not simply as a desktop UV printer, but as a platform for continuous innovation. Its highly extensible architecture (The Open Ecosystem) is anchored by a Customized Jig System that enables users to create and integrate their own custom jigs, together with an open refillable ink framework, enabling future expansion across hardware, software, and custom workflows. This tangible openness creates a foundation for new capabilities, user-driven applications, and the future evolution of digital manufacturing.

This platform architecture unlocks endless possibilities in UV printing. With Morpho, UV printing becomes dimensional, empowering creators to build raised textures, sculptural reliefs, and 3D-style artworks up to 60mm high. From flat panels to curved objects, and rigid materials to flexible films—one machine handles them all across 2,000+ surfaces. Designed to turn everything makers create into full color, the system works seamlessly with existing tools—including 3D printers, lasers, CNC machines, and die-cut machines—to bring masterful coloring to embossed textures, 3D prints, laser engravings, and stickers.

Worry-Free Maintenance with NoClog™ Technology

One of the biggest pain points in desktop UV printing is maintenance. White ink sedimentation and nozzle clogging often lead to repeated cleaning cycles, wasted consumables, production delays, and costly downtime. Morpho addresses these challenges with its proprietary NoClog™ Maintenance System, an integrated reliability solution designed to minimize intervention and maximize uptime.





Key features include:

Over 90% Lower Maintenance Ink Consumption : significantly reduces the amount of ink wasted during maintenance cycles.

: significantly reduces the amount of ink wasted during maintenance cycles. 24/7 White Ink Circulation & Stirring : continuously keeps white ink active to help prevent sedimentation before it can affect print quality.

: continuously keeps white ink active to help prevent sedimentation before it can affect print quality. Zero Cleaning or Moisturizing Fluids Required : Powered by Morpho’s self-developed, low-corrosive ink formulation, the system completely eliminates the need for costly maintenance chemicals. This engineering breakthrough protects the printhead, simplifies the user experience, and dramatically lowers long-term operating costs.

: Powered by Morpho’s self-developed, low-corrosive ink formulation, the system completely eliminates the need for costly maintenance chemicals. This engineering breakthrough protects the printhead, simplifies the user experience, and dramatically lowers long-term operating costs. Printhead Self-Heating System : maintains optimal operating temperature to keep UV ink at its ideal viscosity, ensuring stable ink flow, reliable jetting, and consistently high print quality.

: maintains optimal operating temperature to keep UV ink at its ideal viscosity, ensuring stable ink flow, reliable jetting, and consistently high print quality. Simplified Maintenance Workflow: designed to minimize manual intervention and reduce operational complexity.









By preventing common maintenance issues before they occur, NoClog™ helps creators and small businesses spend less time maintaining their printer and more time creating.

Open Ecosystem for Unlimited Creative Possibilities

Unlike traditional desktop UV printers that are confined to predefined workflows and fixed accessories, Morpho is built around an open and expandable ecosystem designed to grow with its users. At the center of this approach is Morpho’s Custom Jig System, which empowers creators to go beyond standard flat-surface printing and develop specialized production workflows tailored to their unique applications.





Key highlights include:

Open Custom Jig System : supports both official accessories and user-developed custom jigs, enabling specialized and creative applications, and repeatable production processes.

: supports both official accessories and user-developed custom jigs, enabling specialized and creative applications, and repeatable production processes. Open Refillable Ink System: lowers running costs with refillable tanks while allowing creators to explore creative ink possibilities—including full-color 3D effects, fluorescent ink, and beyond.

lowers running costs with refillable tanks while allowing creators to explore creative ink possibilities—including full-color 3D effects, fluorescent ink, and beyond. Open Software SDK: grants software-level access to Morpho’s controls, sensor data, and camera capabilities (such as Macro and Live Camera) to build custom scanning, monitoring, and automation workflows.

grants software-level access to Morpho’s controls, sensor data, and camera capabilities (such as Macro and Live Camera) to build custom scanning, monitoring, and automation workflows. Future-Proof Platform Architecture: engineered as a modular, expanding platform rather than a closed machine, laying the foundation for Morpho’s broader vision of unifying desktop UV printing and full-color 3D creation within a single, evolving ecosystem.





By combining open hardware extensibility with future-ready software and workflow architecture, Morpho transforms desktop UV printing from a standalone production tool into a scalable creative ecosystem.

Three Core Innovations Behind Morpho

To redefine what a desktop UV printer can achieve, Morpho introduces three major innovations spanning hardware architecture, intelligent sensing, and environmental safety.

1. Innovative Moving Gantry Architecture with Class-Leading Print Capacity

Morpho abandons scaled-down industrial printer designs in favor of a newly engineered Moving Gantry System that maximizes printable volume while maintaining a compact desktop footprint.

Key highlights include:

220 × 330 mm (8.7 × 13.0 inches) enclosed printing area , among the largest close-lid workspaces in the desktop UV category. Our design goal was to make sure that in most daily prints, customers can leave the door closed while printing to protect people from UV light exposure and smells.

, among the largest close-lid workspaces in the desktop UV category. Our design goal was to make sure that in most daily prints, customers can leave the door closed while printing to protect people from UV light exposure and smells. Industry-leading 168 mm (6.6 inches) object height capacity , enabling printing on larger and taller objects.

, enabling printing on larger and taller objects. Compact desktop footprint of just 660 × 430 × 390 mm (26.0 × 16.9 × 15.4 inches) .

of just 660 × 430 × 390 mm . Supports objects up to 10 kg(22 lbs) allowing greater flexibility for commercial and specialty applications.

allowing greater flexibility for commercial and specialty applications. Optional A3 Printbed accessory further expands production and creative possibilities.





2. Industry-Leading Sensing and Color Management System

Professional results require more than print resolution—they depend on precise alignment and accurate color reproduction. Morpho combines advanced stereo vision with professional-grade color calibration technologies.

Key highlights include:

Stereo Vision Smart Alignment™ , an industry-first dual-camera system that captures object contours, positioning, and height relationships.

, an industry-first dual-camera system that captures object contours, positioning, and height relationships. 0.2 mm alignment accuracy for highly precise print placement and repeatable production.

for highly precise print placement and repeatable production. G7 Master Colorspace Certification and ΔE < 1.5 color accuracy for exceptional color consistency from print to print.

and color accuracy for exceptional color consistency from print to print. ColorCore™ Engine with integrated spectrophotometer-based calibration.

with integrated spectrophotometer-based calibration. Reduced setup errors and more predictable professional output.









3. EcoInk™: A Safer UV Ink for Everyday Environments

Traditional UV printing often introduces strong odors, corrosive chemicals, and elevated VOC emissions that can make desktop use less practical. Morpho addresses these concerns with its proprietary EcoInk™ formulation.

Key highlights include:

TÜV-Tested Near-Zero VOC Emissions: TÜV laboratory confirms that Morpho’s EcoInk™ operates at near-zero, trace emission levels. This represents an impressive 60%+ reduction compared to other desktop models, and up to an 80-90% reduction compared to conventional industrial UV inks.

TÜV laboratory confirms that Morpho’s EcoInk™ operates at near-zero, trace emission levels. This represents an impressive 60%+ reduction compared to other desktop models, and up to an 80-90% reduction compared to conventional industrial UV inks. Unrivaled Human Odor Acceptance: Because sensory comfort defines the indoor workspace, independent TÜV panel testing reveals that Morpho’s formulation achieved the highest overall odor acceptance rating among all tested alternatives. In blind evaluations, an overwhelming 71.9% and 81.3% of participants preferred the breathing comfort of EcoInk™ over leading desktop alternatives and legacy printing inks, completely eliminating the harsh chemical odors typical of traditional UV printing.

Because sensory comfort defines the indoor workspace, independent TÜV panel testing reveals that Morpho’s formulation achieved the highest overall odor acceptance rating among all tested alternatives. In blind evaluations, an overwhelming 71.9% and 81.3% of participants preferred the breathing comfort of EcoInk™ over leading desktop alternatives and legacy printing inks, completely eliminating the harsh chemical odors typical of traditional UV printing. Self-Developed Formulation: Engineered from the ground up specifically for desktop environments, rather than repurposed from industrial applications.

Engineered from the ground up specifically for desktop environments, rather than repurposed from industrial applications. Reduced Machine Corrosion: The gentle chemical profile protects internal components and printheads, helping extend overall hardware longevity.

The gentle chemical profile protects internal components and printheads, helping extend overall hardware longevity. Studio & Home-Friendly: Uniquely suited for home studios, creative workspaces, and small businesses where environmental comfort and human safety matter most.





Together, these proprietary systems reflect Morpho’s broader vision: bringing industrial-grade engineering principles, precision sensing technologies, and intelligent workflow design into a desktop creative tool that is accessible to everyday users. The result is a new generation of desktop UV printing that seamlessly combines professional print performance, expanded creative possibilities, and worry-free maintenance in a single, beautifully integrated system. By lowering technical barriers while expanding what creators can produce, Morpho aims to make advanced UV printing more approachable, reliable, and adaptable for businesses, makers, and creative professionals alike. For more information regarding product specifications, media assets, or availability, please visit www.morpho.inc

About Morpho:

Morpho is a pioneering consumer-tech company dedicated to redefining the printing and coloring of the physical world. Acting as the "color engine" for creators, Morpho’s mission is to turn every physical surface into a canvas for human inspiration. Its debut product, a state-of-the-art desktop UV printer, brings industrial-grade precision and masterful color management directly to the desktop, allowing creators to effortlessly breathe life into any material.

Rooted in engineering and scientific excellence, the Morpho team brings together world-class talent with experience from industry giants such as Apple and DJI, as well as prestigious academic institutions like Oxford and UC Berkeley. Operating globally, Morpho aims to unlock "The Next Dimension of Creation" by blending cutting-edge technology with humanistic warmth.

For more information, please visit www.morpho.inc

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