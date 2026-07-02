PatentVest Publishes New IP Legal Insights Article Examining Why Patent Prosecution Is Ready for AI

Dallas, TX, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest today announced the publication of a new article in its IP Legal Insights section, continuing the firm's commitment to providing practical legal guidance on the technologies and legal developments reshaping intellectual property.

The latest article, "Why Patent Prosecution Is Ready for AI," written by Michael Ohrenberger, Patent Attorney at PatentVest, explores why patent prosecution is uniquely positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence. As AI rapidly transforms legal services, the article explains why patent prosecution, with its structured workflows, standardized processes, and extensive technical datasets, is one of the legal disciplines best suited for AI-assisted innovation.

Rather than viewing AI solely as a tool for increasing efficiency, the article argues that its greatest value lies in enabling patent professionals to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time applying strategic legal judgment. It examines how AI is already influencing patent drafting, prior-art analysis, prosecution strategy, and portfolio management while highlighting why experienced patent attorneys remain essential for protecting innovation and aligning IP with business objectives.

"Through our IP Legal Insights section, we aim to provide founders, executives, in-house counsel, and IP professionals with practical analysis of the legal issues shaping the future of innovation," said Javier Chamorro, COO at PatentVest. "As AI becomes increasingly integrated into patent practice, understanding where technology adds value and where human expertise remains indispensable will be a competitive advantage."

Whether you're building an AI-native patent strategy, evaluating new prosecution workflows, or simply trying to understand how AI is changing the practice of patent law, this article provides practical insights into one of the profession's most significant transformations.

See how AI is reshaping patent prosecution, and why the future belongs to firms that combine AI with expert legal judgment: https://www.patentvest.com/uncategorized/legal-reports/why-patent-prosecution-is-ready-for-ai/.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value. The firm pairs seasoned IP counsel with a dedicated analyst team and a proprietary technology platform to deliver portfolio strategy, diligence, and prosecution work with the rigor of Big Law and the speed modern innovators require. PatentVest Pulse, the firm's research series, maps the competitive and IP landscapes of frontier technology sectors, from brain-computer interfaces and humanoid robotics to AI infrastructure and next-generation therapeutics, giving investors, boards, and operators a clear view of who owns the innovation that will define each market. PatentVest is a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH). Learn more at patentvest.com.

Disclaimer: The suggestions above may not be advisable or applicable in all circumstances and do not constitute legal advice. Please contact PatentVest to learn more about patenting strategies for inventions involving AI tools.

For more information, please contact info@patentvest.com.

