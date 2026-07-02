Stem Cell Banking Market Size to Hit USD 31.58 Billion by 2035 with 12.22% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Stem Cell Banking Market was valued at USD 10.00 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.58 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.22% during 2026–2035, according to a new SNS Insider report.

The stem cell banking market is driven by the rising awareness of regenerative medicine, the rising demand for personalised healthcare, and the increasing adoption of stem cells in clinical research and advanced therapeutic applications. The growth is attributed to increasing investments in biobanking infrastructure, improvements in cryopreservation technologies, and rising acceptance of cord blood and adult stem cell preservation. Increasing research in oncology, neurology, orthopaedics and rare genetic disorders is driving healthcare providers and families around the world to invest in long-term stem cell storage services.





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Stem Cell Banking Market Trends: Cell Therapy Research, AI-Enabled Biobanking, and Cryopreservation Technologies Drive Global Growth

The rapid growth in cell therapy research, gene editing technologies and precision medicine is creating substantial opportunities with biotechnology and pharmaceutical investment in regenerative medicine driving demand for high quality preservation, processing and analytical services. AI-enabled laboratory automation, robotic cryogenic storage systems, cutting edge genomic screening and digital biobank management platforms are enhancing operational efficiency and sample quality, while increasing clinical applications of stem cells are anticipated to offer considerable long-term opportunities for global providers.

Key Market Highlights

Global market projected to reach USD 31.58 Billion by 2035

CAGR of 12.22%

North America remains the largest regional market

Europe records the fastest growth

Cord Blood Banking dominates by bank type

Individual Consumers account for the largest end-user share

Increasing investment in regenerative medicine and cell therapy

Leading Stem Cell Banking Companies Profiled in the Report:

Cord Blood Registry (CBR)

ViaCord

Cryo-Cell International

Americord Registry

Smart Cells International

Vita 34 AG

Cells4Life

Cryo-Save

Cordlife Group Limited

StemCyte

LifeCell International

Global Cord Blood Corporation

China Cord Blood Corporation

FamiCord Group

Future Health Biobank

BioEden

Virgin Health Bank

Stemade Biotech

PBKM FamiCord

NovaCord

Segmentation Analysis:

By Bank Type

Cord blood banking held the largest market share contributing 46.20% revenue in 2025 owing to increasing awareness of newborn stem cell preservation, expanding use in haematological disorder treatment, and growing regenerative medicine application with improving cryopreservation and long-term storage techniques. iPSC banking is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by increasing research in personalised regenerative medicine, disease modelling, drug discovery, and cell-based therapies with rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology investment globally.

By Service Type

Storage held the largest share with 38.70% revenue in 2025, driven by expanding safe cryogenic storage demand for cord blood, cord tissue, and adult stem cells across public and private banks investing in automated facilities and temperature monitoring systems. Analysis & testing is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by rising regulatory standards, demand for genetic screening, infectious disease testing, and stem cell viability assessment improving storage quality and therapeutic usability globally.

By Source

The market for umbilical cord blood dominated the market with a share of 42.50% of revenue in 2025, due to the non-invasive collection, high concentration of hematopoietic stem cells, and broad clinical transplantation applications that help the segment to dominate the market globally. The dental pulp is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% between 2026 and 2035, owing to growing research on mesenchymal stem cell therapies, regenerative dentistry, tissue engineering and neurological applications along with rising awareness about stem cell collection from naturally shed teeth.

By End User,

The largest revenue share of 51.30% in 2025 was accounted by individual consumers. This was due to rising disposable income, rising awareness of newborn preservation and increasing acceptance of preventive healthcare, which encouraged families to invest in long-term stem cell banking. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies to Register Highest CAGR During 2026-2035 owing to Growing Investment in Regenerative Medicine, Cell and Gene Therapy Research and Increasing Number of Stem Cell Bank Partnerships with Life Science Companies Globally

Regional Insights:

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, accounting for around 31.76% of the revenue of the global market, due to the increasing awareness about stem cell preservation, advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in biotechnology research. Favourable reimbursement initiatives, established private and public stem cell banks, and growing adoption of newborn stem cell preservation are anticipated to maintain regional market leadership through 2035.

The U.S. Stem Cell Banking Market size is expected to reach USD 7.43 Billion by 2035 from USD 2.60 Billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 11.10%. The demand for cord blood preservation, growth in stem cell clinical research, personalised medicine initiatives and advances in cryogenic storage technology for oncology, haematology, neurology and autoimmune disease applications are expected to drive further growth.

The Europe Stem Cell Banking Market is estimated to be USD 2.80 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.09 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% during 2026–2035. The Europe Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as growth in regenerative medicine research, government investment in biobanking, and increasing demand for therapeutic stem cell applications. The growing collaboration among research institutes, biotech firms and healthcare organisations will likely fuel innovations in stem cell storage technology.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets due to increasing healthcare investment, increasing awareness of stem cell preservation and growing biotechnology research. Growing participation of private healthcare providers, rising disposable income and increasing birth rates in a handful of countries underpin demand for cord blood and tissue banking services. “Regional development continues to 2035 with biotech innovation and global life science partnerships.

Increasing government funding, regenerative medicine programs, and expanding biotechnology infrastructure continue to create long-term opportunities across emerging markets.

Recent Developments:

2026: Cryo-Cell International expanded its advanced stem cell processing and cryogenic storage infrastructure to strengthen long-term preservation capacity for newborn stem cell banking.

Cryo-Cell International expanded its advanced stem cell processing and cryogenic storage infrastructure to strengthen long-term preservation capacity for newborn stem cell banking. 2026: Americord Registry enhanced its stem cell banking platform with advanced laboratory automation and expanded genetic screening services to improve processing quality.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

STEM CELL BANK TYPE & CRYOPRESERVATION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across cord blood and automated biobank efficiency globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across cord blood and automated biobank efficiency globally. CORD BLOOD & CORD TISSUE BANKING METRICS – helps you evaluate newborn stem cell preservation investment trends, maternity hospital partnership adoption patterns and specialist banking provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate newborn stem cell preservation investment trends, maternity hospital partnership adoption patterns and specialist banking provider competitive positioning globally. iPSC & PERSONALIZED REGENERATIVE MEDICINE METRICS – helps you analyze iPSC banking investment, personalized regenerative therapy development and gene editing technology integration trends across diverse therapeutic research verticals globally.

– helps you analyze iPSC banking investment, personalized regenerative therapy development and gene editing technology integration trends across diverse therapeutic research verticals globally. ANALYSIS, TESTING & GENETIC SCREENING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in genetic screening service adoption, viability assessment investment and regulatory compliance-driven analytical capability expansion across global stem cell banking organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in genetic screening service adoption, viability assessment investment and regulatory compliance-driven analytical capability expansion across global stem cell banking organizations. CELL THERAPY RESEARCH & BIOPHARMA PARTNERSHIP METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in pharmaceutical stem cell procurement and life science company partnership development across regulated regenerative medicine verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in pharmaceutical stem cell procurement and life science company partnership development across regulated regenerative medicine verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STEM CELL BANKING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on storage capacity scale and geographic biobanking network footprint globally.

Stem Cell Banking Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.00 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 31.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.22% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Bank Type (Cord Blood Banking, Cord Tissue Banking, Adult Stem Cell Banking, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Banking)

• By Service Type (Collection & Transportation, Processing, Analysis & Testing, Storage)

• By Source (Placental Stem Cells, Umbilical Cord Blood, Bone Marrow, Adipose Tissue, Dental Pulp)

• By End User (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Individual Consumers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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