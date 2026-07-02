Tripo AI Raises $150 Million in Series A3 Financing, Backed by Investors Across Automotive, Gaming, Internet, and Technology Sectors

San Francisco, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tripo AI announced this month that it has completed its Series A3 financing round, raising $150 million.



The round brought together a broad group of strategic and financial investors across the automotive, gaming, internet, and technology sectors. Automotive backers included Geely Capital among other strategic investors. Gaming companies 4399 Network, Tanwan, and Giant Network also took part, alongside strategic investors Fosun Capital and Orinno Capital. Financial investors CoStone Capital, Addor Capital, T-Capital, and Muhua Tech Ventures joined as well. Existing shareholders INCE Capital and Genesis Capital further increased their investments, underscoring their continued confidence in Tripo AI's strategic direction and long-term growth prospects.



The breadth of the investor base reflects growing cross-sector recognition of Tripo AI's leadership in 3D foundation models and world model technologies. These technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role in intelligent manufacturing, interactive entertainment, internet applications, and embodied intelligence.



Over the past six months, Tripo AI has released a series of advanced 3D foundation models, including Tripo H3.1 and Tripo P1.0, while introducing major algorithmic breakthroughs such as 8K Texture Generation and Segmentation V2. In independent blind evaluations and community voting, Tripo AI has consistently ranked among the world's top AI 3D models. The company also introduced Project Eden, its world model research preview, pioneering native architecture that decouples underlying state simulation from visual rendering and establishing a new paradigm for world model development.



Following the completion of this round, Tripo AI will further increase investment in 3D foundation models and world models, with a focus on core algorithm development, data infrastructure, and the recruitment of top global talent. The company will also accelerate its global commercialization and strengthen its industry ecosystem, reinforcing its technology and product leadership while delivering more powerful AI solutions to creators and enterprise customers worldwide.



About Tripo AI



Tripo AI is a globally leading general artificial intelligence company, dedicated to building next-generation interactive content creation capabilities for the mass market, powered by its proprietary AI 3D foundation models and world models. Its mission is to democratize creativity at scale and ultimately establish an interactive world content platform.



The company has developed a comprehensive end-to-end product ecosystem, built around its proprietary 3D foundation models and world models, along with ecosystem plugins and an integrated all-in-one workspace. Backed by a world-class AI research team and a vast repository of high-quality spatial assets, Tripo AI is advancing AI toward true spatial understanding, physical simulation, and real-world production.



Tripo AI’s models and products have been widely adopted by individual users and enterprises globally, serving industries including intelligent manufacturing, virtual reality, interactive entertainment, and embodied AI, empowering enterprises to unlock new productivity and accelerate real-world applications at scale.

