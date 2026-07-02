Comfort Zone Camp Returns to Michigan to Bring Free, Specialized Grief Support to Children Bereaved by Suicide

RICHMOND, Va., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Zone Camp (CZC), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the estimated 6.6 million American children who will experience the death of a parent or sibling before the age of 18, today announced the return of its 3rd Michigan Suicide Loss Weekend Camp, taking place September 18–20 at Camp Tamarack in Ortonville, Michigan. The camp is made possible by a generous partnership with the Herbert Adelman Foundation.

Since 1998, CZC has seen more than 27,000 children benefit from the ability to grieve with others rather than alone. Each CZC camper is paired with a trained volunteer, or Big Buddy, from the start. Camp weekends feature challenge courses, s’mores, and Healing Circles℠ – small-group sessions led by licensed mental health professionals where campers are encouraged to share their stories and learn useful coping skills.

The Michigan Suicide Loss Camp provides a specialized grief environment for children who have experienced the particular trauma that can accompany losing a loved one to suicide. Grief after suicide loss is often compounded by feelings of guilt, confusion, and stigma that can make it harder for bereaved children to access support and find others who truly understand.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Childhood Bereavement in Michigan

According to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (CBEM), 1 in 11 children in Michigan will lose a parent or sibling before turning 18. An estimated 199,000 Michigan children are currently bereaved by age 18. Suicide is a significant driver of that loss. Nationally, youth and young adults ages 10–24 account for 13% of all suicides, and suicide is the fourth leading cause of death for adults ages 35–44 and the fifth for those 45–54.

Grief shapes many parts of a young person’s life. For example, 97 percent of teachers say unaddressed grief interferes with learning. Additionally, one in four young people who die by suicide were previously or recently bereaved, and the risk of developing a substance abuse disorder in adulthood is 175 percent higher for bereaved youth.

“When I lost my parents as a kid, there were no resources. Grief was hard and lonely and something we simply didn’t talk about,” says Lynne Hughes, Founder & CEO of Comfort Zone Camp and 2025 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth honoree. “That’s still true for too many children, which is why getting to them early matters as much as it does. What I have watched happen at CZC weekends for 27 years is that kids pull up to camp not knowing anyone, and within a few hours, they’re leaning in and saying, ‘me too.’ They tell their stories. They go toward the grief and learn how to navigate it. That access to community and support early on is what changes the trajectory for these kids.”

Open to Families and Volunteers

Comfort Zone Camp’s free Michigan Suicide Loss Camp will be held September 18–20, 2026, at Camp Tamarack in Ortonville, Michigan. The program is open to children ages 7–17, and 18 if they are still in high school, who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or other close loved one to suicide.

Every CZC weekend is offered at no cost to families, with transportation scholarships available for those who need them. The mission has always been to make sure that a child’s access to healing is not determined by their family’s financial circumstances. Families interested in registering a child can visit www.comfortzonecamp.org to learn more and complete an enrollment form.

CZC is actively recruiting volunteers to support the Michigan camp weekend. CZC provides full training, and volunteers are matched with campers to serve as mentors and guides throughout the weekend. To learn more about volunteering or to support CZC’s work in Michigan, visit www.comfortzonecamp.org.

About Comfort Zone Camp

Comfort Zone Camp is a nonprofit that provides free weekend programs for grieving children ages 7–17 who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or other close loved one. Founded in 1998 by Lynne Hughes, herself bereaved as a child, CZC has served more than 27,000 children across the United States. Programs pair traditional camp activities with Healing Circles℠ led by licensed mental health professionals, giving kids tools and a community of peers who understand. Learn more at www.comfortzonecamp.org.