Touax: Touax Container renews its investment capacity thanks to a new financing

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 2nd July 2026 – 5.45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Touax Container renews its investment capacity thanks to a new financing

TOUAX announces it has successfully renewed on 30 June 2026 the asset-backed facilities of its Containers division for an amount of $115 million.

This transaction allows the refinancing of Touax Container Asset Financing Ltd’s assets portfolio over 4 years and the financing of new investment (purchase of equipment for leasing, trading activity). The documentation also provides for an additional $20 million accordion option to support growth.

The containerised traffic is expected to increase by 2% to 4% in 2026 (sources: Maersk Line, Clarksons), with a recovery in leasing demand over the second half of 2026.

TOUAX is now well positioned to take advantage of new growing opportunities.

Financing was granted by ING Bank N.V, ABN AMRO Bank N.V and HELABA Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen.

TOUAX was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright (Paris) and the lenders by Watson Farley & Williams (Singapore).

UPCOMING EVENTS

September 16, 2026: Video conference to present the semi-annual results in French

September 17, 2026: Video conference to present the semi-annual results in English

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Growth® Paris (ALTOU - Code ISIN FR0000033003).

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts :

TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

www.touax.com +33 1 56 88 11 11

+33 1 46 96 18 00

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