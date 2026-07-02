Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, July 2, 2026 – 5.45 pm

Double success for ARGAN in Normandy with the delivery of two warehouses for FERRERO

Just days after announcing the delivery of an Aut0nom® logistics facility for DANONE near Tours, ARGAN continues to demonstrate the strong momentum of its development by welcoming another leading player in the food industry, FERRERO, with the acquisition of two newly delivered logistics facilities near Rouen, representing a total of 54,000 sq.m.

Developed by SPI GROUP, the first logistics facility, located in Cléon, south of the Rouen metropolitan area, spans 34,000 sq.m., including 1,400 sq.m. of office space. Its five warehouse units are equipped with temperature-controlled storage maintained between 14°C and 18°C.

Thanks to ARGAN's early involvement in the project and its close collaboration with SPI GROUP, the facility has been AutOnom®-labelled. It features a rooftop photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 660 kWp, designed to supply renewable electricity directly for FERRERO's self-consumption, complemented by a 200 kWh battery storage system. Together, these installations generate 530 MWh of renewable electricity annually and reduce CO₂ emissions by 28 tonnes per year. Combined with measures to enhance landscape integration, improve stormwater management and reduce the site's land footprint through a building design that is 15% more compact, these features will enable the facility to achieve a BREEAM "Excellent" certification.

Delivered in May 2026, AutOnom® Cléon has become FERRERO's largest logistics facility in France. Located just a few kilometres from the A13 motorway and in the immediate vicinity of Rouen, the site has a storage capacity of 50,000 pallets and serves the northern half of the country.

Also located within the Rouen metropolitan area, this time to the north, the second facility—developed by BATILOGISTIC—was delivered to FERRERO in early July 2026 in the municipality of Barentin. With a total floor area of 20,000 sq.m, it provides cold storage (2–5°C) across approximately one-third of its space, while the remaining area is dedicated to temperature-controlled storage (14–18°C). Here again, a 790 kWp rooftop photovoltaic power plant supplies the facility with green electricity generated on site. This installation helps avoid the emission of 33 tonnes of CO₂ each year.

Two Logistics Facilities at the Heart of FERRERO's Industrial and Logistics Network

A major industrial player in the region, FERRERO has a long-standing presence in Normandy, where the Group operates several large-scale manufacturing facilities. The addition of these two new logistics platforms further strengthens a fully integrated industrial and logistics network, located close to the Group's operational needs—particularly its Villers-Écalles plant in the Seine-Maritime department, the world's largest hazelnut spread production facility, manufacturing 600,000 jars per day.

The nearby Barentin logistics facility will now supply the Villers-Écalles plant with upstream raw materials, while finished products will be routed downstream through the Aut0nom® facility in Cléon.

The signing of 10-year fixed leases for both facilities reflects the strength of the partnership between ARGAN and FERRERO and confirms the long-term commitment underpinning these new investments.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “ARGAN is proud to welcome FERRERO as one of its new blue-chip customers. With these two new acquisitions, we remain on track with our ambitious €165 million investment programme for 2026 alone, while further reinforcing our position as France's leading logistics real estate company.”

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 20: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026

2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr













Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@cdrconsultancy.com





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