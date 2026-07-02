RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED
TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OF 25 JUNE 2026
Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125
Number of shares with voting rights: 14,832,456
Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,021,748
That means a quorum of 87.8% of the 14,832,456 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate.
The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday, 25 June 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:
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Results of the votes
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(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights
Financial Calendar:
- Publication of H1 2026 revenue: 30 July 2026 (after market close)
- Publication of H1 2026 results: 28 September 2026 (before market opening)
- H1 2026 results presentation (SFAF): 28 September 2026
- Publication of Q3 2026 revenue: 28 October 2026 (after market close)
About Equasens Group
Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.500 people across Europe.
Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.
And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable
Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid-caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS
Get all the news about Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn
Investor Relations and Media Contacts
|Equasens Group
Investor Relations
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Frédérique Schmidt
Tél. : +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67
frederique.schmidt@equasens.com
|NewCap
Investor Relations
Thomas Grojean
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Tél : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
equasens@newcap.eu
|NewCap
Financial media relations
Nicolas Mérigeau
Tél : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
equasens@newcap.eu
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Equasens' current and future strategy and the environment in which Equasens operates. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to materially differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on April 29, 2025 under number D.25-0334. These forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of this press release.
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