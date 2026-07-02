RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 25 JUNE 2026

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights: 14,832,456

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,021,748

That means a quorum of 87.8% of the 14,832,456 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate .

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday, 25 June 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions



Results of the votes



RESOLUTION ONE Approval of the annual financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,009,592 votes in favour

0 vote against

12,156 abstentions RESOLUTION TWO Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement Resolution adopted by: 12,632,801 votes in favour

376,685 votes against

12,262 abstentions RESOLUTION THREE

Approval of the consolidated financial statements Resolution adopted by: 12,926,592 votes in favour

83,000 votes against

12,156 abstentions RESOLUTION FOUR Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend Resolution adopted by: 12,986,842 votes in favour

34,906 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION FIVE Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by (*): 12,805,475 votes in favour

205,624 votes against

10,649 abstentions RESOLUTION SIX Ratification of the co-optation of Ms. Sylvie ORTILLON as Director Resolution adopted by: 10,977,791 votes in favour

2,043,747 votes against

210 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVEN Renewal of the term of office of Mr. François JACQUEL as Director Resolution adopted by: 10,462,191 votes in favour

2,559,347 votes against

210 abstentions RESOLUTION EIGHT

Renewal of the term of office of Mr. Grégoire DE ROTALIER as Director Resolution adopted by: 10,978,113 votes in favour

1,925,939 votes against

117,696 abstentions RESOLUTION NINE Renewal of the term of office of LA COOPERATIVE WELCOOP as Director Resolution adopted by: 10,597,221 votes in favour

2,424,527 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION TEN Appointment of a new Independent Director (Ms. Céline DARGENT) Resolution adopted by: 10,663,483 votes in favour

2,358,265 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION ELEVEN Appointment of a new Director (Mr. Vincent MONESTEL) Resolution adopted by: 10,627,022 votes in favour

2,394,726 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION TWELVE Appointment of a new Director (Mr. François-Pierre MARQUIER) Resolution adopted by: 11,125,492 votes in favour

1,896,256 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION THIRTEEN Appointment of a Statutory Auditor Resolution adopted by: 13,011,099 votes in favour

0 vote against

10,649 abstentions RESOLUTION FOURTEEN Approval of the information on the compensation of corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2025 and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by: 11,894,752 votes in favour

1,116,247 votes against

10,749 abstentions RESOLUTION FIFTEEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2025 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution adopted by: 13,003,287 votes in favour

7,712 votes against

10,749 abstentions RESOLUTION SIXTEEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2025 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer Resolution adopted by: 10,440,274 votes in favour

2,570,725 votes against

10,749 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2025 to Mr. Grégoire DE ROTALIER, Deputy CEO Resolution adopted by: 10,440,390 votes in favour

2,570,609 votes against

10,749 abstentions RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2025 to Mr. Damien VALICON, Deputy CEO (non-Board member), until June 2, 2025 Resolution adopted by: 10,496,918 votes in favour

2,514,081 votes against

10,749 abstentions RESOLUTION NINETEEN Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2026 Resolution adopted by: 13,003,287 votes in favour

7,712 votes against

10,749 abstentions RESOLUTION TWENTY Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for 2026 Resolution adopted by: 10,601,036 votes in favour

2,211,653 votes against

209,059 abstentions RESOLUTION TWENTY-ONE Approval of the compensation policy for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer(s) for 2026 Resolution adopted by: 10,601,152 votes in favour

2,211,537 votes against

209,059 abstentions RESOLUTION TWENTY-TWO Approval of the compensation policy for Directors Resolution adopted by: 12,931,089 votes in favour

79,910 votes against

10,749 abstentions TWENTY-THIRD RESOLUTION Setting total annual compensation for Directors for 2026 Resolution adopted by: 12,965,785 votes in favour

45,214 votes against

10,749 abstentions TWENTY-FOURTH RESOLUTION Authorisation by the Company to repurchase its own shares Resolution adopted by: 11,364,336 votes in favour

1,657,412 votes against

0 abstention TWENTY-FIFTH RESOLUTION Powers for formalities Resolution adopted by: 13,021,632 votes in favour

0 vote against

116 abstentions

(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights

Financial Calendar:

Publication of H1 2026 revenue: 30 July 2026 (after market close)

Publication of H1 2026 results: 28 September 2026 (before market opening)

H1 2026 results presentation (SFAF): 28 September 2026

Publication of Q3 2026 revenue: 28 October 2026 (after market close)

About Equasens Group

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.500 people across Europe.

Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid-caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

Get all the news about Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Equasens Group

Investor Relations

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Frédérique Schmidt

Tél. : +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67

frederique.schmidt@equasens.com NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

equasens@newcap.eu NewCap

Financial media relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tél : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

equasens@newcap.eu

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Equasens' current and future strategy and the environment in which Equasens operates. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to materially differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on April 29, 2025 under number D.25-0334. These forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of this press release.

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