Declaration voting rights - June 30,2026

 | Source: VALNEVA SE VALNEVA SE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Status as of June 30, 2026
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: July 2nd, 2026

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

189,771,237

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		204,363,605 

Double voting rights granted on 343 ordinary shares

 		Between June 5, 2026, and June 30, 2026

 		204,239,283

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2026_07 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS June 30, 2026 EN_GN
GlobeNewswire

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