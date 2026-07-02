Bitget Wallet Launches Crypto Card in South Asia



MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the self-custodial wallet and everyday finance app, announced the launch of the Bitget Wallet Card in South Asia, marking the card's first rollout in South Asia. The card allows users to top up with USDT and USDC and spend globally. The launch brings self-custodial wallet-linked crypto payments to a region with some of the world's most active digital economies, where demand for cross-border online payments continues to grow.

Users can apply digitally through the Bitget Wallet app and add the virtual card to their mobile wallet within minutes. Bitget Wallet operates as a self-custodial wallet, allowing users to manage assets independently and maintain better control over their broader wallet holdings before choosing how much to top up to a separate card account for spending.

The card supports global online and in-store purchases across hundreds of millions of Mastercard acceptance locations and digital access points globally, covering everyday scenarios from subscriptions, cloud services, AI tools, gaming, and e-commerce to travel, dining, and offline retail. Users may receive up to 3% cashback on card transactions, subject to a monthly limit.

South Asia consistently ranks among the highest in global crypto adoption, underscoring the region's position as a major crypto market. Its large base of freelancers, creators, and digitally connected businesses also points to growing demand for global payment access across work, commerce, travel, and online services.

"With Bitget Wallet Card, our focus is to provide users with a simpler way to connect wallet-based assets to global payment infrastructure, while keeping the experience accessible and easy to use," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet.

The rollout is supported by Bitget Wallet's Onchain Payments Matrix , an infrastructure layer that connects wallets, stablecoins, card networks, and payment providers to make digital assets usable across real-world payment scenarios.

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet website .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance. Since 2018, it has given 90M+ users worldwide an onchain account to save, pay, and invest in crypto — supporting 1M+ tokens across 130+ blockchains, 100+ fiat currencies, Visa/Mastercard crypto cards, and localized payment methods. Its security is backed by industry-standard key encryption, a real-time risk engine, independent audits, and a US$300M+ user protection fund. In 2022, Bitget Wallet raised a US$100M funding round led by Dragonfly. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

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