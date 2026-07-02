Clarendon Tutors Launches Free Data-Driven Independent Secondary Schools Guide

LONDON, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarendon Tutors, one of London’s leading tutoring agencies and educational consultants, is launching a free independent schools’ guide on Tuesday 2nd July. This free resource is answering the call from over a thousand parents Clarendon surveyed, who wanted to keep their child in private schooling despite the increased costs, but were more determined than ever to make the right choice based on empirical data.

Screenshot of the school search index

The Clarendon Schools Guide is an online schools guide for all UK independent secondary schools, allowing parents to burrow down into the data – exams results, leavers’ destinations, class sizes, sports, arts, music – and choose target schools based on the evidence. On top of this, parents will be able to access for free the insights of Clarendon’s years of expertise in the UK independent schools’ sector.

Since the introduction of VAT on private schools, imposed by the Labour government on January 1st 2026, Clarendon has conducted comprehensive research, speaking to over a thousand parents. Clarendon’s research, conducted amongst its client base, pointed to the following trends: parents are determined to keep their children in private education; they are now even more exacting in their choice of senior school; they are willing to spend more on tutoring at 7+, 11+ and 13+ to get their children into the right senior school; they are demanding more of the senior school once their child is there.

Clarendon Tutors specialises in preparing pupils for competitive senior school admissions tests at 7+ and 11+, and for over a decade Clarendon has guided parents and pupils alike into the right school. This expertise led Clarendon to create a comprehensive online schools’ guide for independent UK senior schools that parents can use for free, helping parents make a more informed choice of senior school, maximising the value of their increased spend post VAT.

The parents Clarendon polled wanted to know about exam results, class sizes, SEND provision, leavers’ destinations and number of applicants to number of places; the Clarendon Schools Guide offers all this and more. Whilst the schools guide has been created with cooperation of schools, crucially, it is totally independent, with no advertising or commercial agreements with schools. Finally, parents are getting something that is truly objective and evidence based.

Screenshot of a school profile

About Clarendon Tutors

Clarendon Tutors is a London based tutoring agency and educational consultant that helps children all over the world reach their educational goals.

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Orlando Simon

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https://clarendontutors.com/

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