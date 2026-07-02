SupplySide Global Previews October 2026 Event, with Expansions Including Added Expo Hall Day

LAS VEGAS, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplySide Global, the most comprehensive event for supplement, food and beverage innovation, is expanding its 2026 experience with significant new offerings and enhancements. The event will take place October 28–30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with education sessions running October 26–30.

With more than 1,600 exhibitors expected, SupplySide Global, along with Flagship Sponsor, KSM-66 Ashwagandha & SRI-81 Shatavari, will offer unrivaled access to ingredient suppliers, innovative solutions, and industry expertise across three expo hall days.





Who Attends SupplySide Global

SupplySide Global attracts a diverse cross-section of industry professionals, including supplement brands refining formulas and exploring new market opportunities; food and beverage companies sourcing functional and clean-label ingredients; contract manufacturers, co-packers and CPG developers creating innovative solutions; and R&D, marketing, sourcing and executive teams driving strategic growth.

Major companies that attended in 2025 include Amazon, Costco, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Starbucks, Walmart, Sam's Club, Kraft Heinz, The Hershey Co., The J.M. Smucker Co., Anheuser-Busch, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, Thorne, Nordic Naturals, Nature's Way, Olipop, Organic Valley, and many others.





Key Enhancements for 2026

New Three-Day Format Maximizes Experience

For the first time, SupplySide Global will feature three expo hall days, providing attendees with more time to connect with suppliers, discover new ingredients, explore cutting-edge solutions for product development, and greater flexibility to attend both education sessions and explore the expo floor.

“Our decision to expand to three expo hall days gives attendees the flexibility needed to truly maximize the on-site experience, whether that is diving deep into education sessions or spending quality time on the floor discovering the next breakthrough ingredient or supplier,” shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President, Health & Nutrition at Informa. “SupplySide Global has always been where the health and nutrition industry comes to do business, and this year, we are making it easier, more efficient, and more impactful than ever."

Exclusive Early Access to Networking and Emerging Suppliers

The popular Level 2 expo space is back and will open one hour before Level 1 each day. This expanded area will house sought-after show features including:

New Exhibitor Zone : Discover emerging suppliers and fresh innovations

: Discover emerging suppliers and fresh innovations Bark Park : A favorite networking destination

: A favorite networking destination Networking Pub : Connect with industry peers in a relaxed setting

: Connect with industry peers in a relaxed setting Shoreline Snack Station: Complimentary food and beverage available throughout the day





Industry Endorsement

"SupplySide Global is one of the most important gatherings in the natural products industry. It is the nexus of product innovation, supply chain, and resources for building a rock-solid foundation for brands. It is never too early for early-stage and emerging brands to dive into the content and expertise offered at this show.” Katrina Tolentino, Naturally Network.

'Pick Your Path' Education Session: Customizable Learning Track

SupplySide Global 2026 will debut an innovative education format designed to give attendees control over each learning journey. The ‘Pick Your Path’ session will begin with a shared general introductory highlighting key industry trends and challenges, then breaks into tailored breakout tracks focused on specific subtopics. Attendees select the track most relevant to specific business needs before reconvening for a collaborative wrap-up where insights from all tracks are shared, ensuring participants gain a well-rounded perspective on critical issues.





Join Us at SupplySide Global

Join thousands of industry leaders at the flagship event that shapes the future of the industry. Registration is now open. To attend, please visit www.supplysideglobal.com.

To celebrate the event expansion, SupplySide Global is offering a discount of 50% off all passes during the first week of registration, the lowest pricing since 2021. This exclusive offer is available for one week only. Additionally, attendees can purchase their 2027 expo hall pass at the 2026 rate, locking in savings for next year's event.

About SupplySide Global

SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Markets Health & Nutrition, is the premier business-to-business trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals make powerful connections. Consumer product decision makers, suppliers and manufacturers develop partnerships that bring innovative products to life and to market. The supply chain connects at this global exhibition where ingredient and technology companies debut the latest breakthroughs, nutrition scientists find solutions to formulation challenges, and consumer brands source ideas and ingredients that accelerate product development and business growth. A must-attend event, SupplySide Global is more than a trade show, it is the catalyst for nutrition innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Connect events in Utah and Madison, both launching in 2027, and New Jersey, which will return in 2028, along with publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

SupplySide PR

SupplySidePR@informa.com

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