Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On or around January 23, 2026, EquipmentShare completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 35,075,000 shares of common stock priced at $24.50 per share. Then, on June 24, 2026, Umibōzu Research (“Umibōzu”) published a short report entitled “EquipmentShare: Relentless Self-Dealing, a Tech Veneer, and the Missouri ‘Cult’ That Started It All”. The Umibōzu report alleges, among other things, that “undisclosed related-party transactions … have netted” entities affiliated with EquipmentShare founders Jabbok and Willy Schlacks “at least $77 million, with the true figure potentially running substantially higher.”

Following publication of the Umibōzu report, EquipmentShare’s stock price fell significantly, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $19.69 per share on June 25, 2026.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in EquipmentShare securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)​ 733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)​ 733-7278. You can also submit your trading records for our review here.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg