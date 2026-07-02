Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Hyliion Holdings Corp (AMEX: HYLN) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Hyliion Holdings Corp (AMEX: HYLN) ("Hyliion" or the "Company") for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On May 13, 2026, Hyliion announced in connection with its first quarter 2026 earnings release that it had signed a letter of intent with VFG Holdings for "up to" 250 KARNO power module cores, representing approximately $133 million in potential revenue and approximately one-third of the Company's reported $400 million pipeline. Following that announcement, Hyliion's stock surged approximately 150%. Then, Pelican Way Research published a short report entitled "Hyliion: A Glorified Science Project Who Has Continuously Failed To Meet Expectations And Is Now Throwing Around A Meaningless Deal." The Pelican Way report alleges, among other things, that the VFG Holdings entity was incorporated only in January 2026, has just four employees, no funding history, and a website consisting of only two pages, and that the Company's pipeline is "artificially inflated by at least ~33%." The report further alleges that Hyliion's CEO Thomas Healy has been paid approximately $15.4 million since 2021 while the Company generated only approximately $8 million in total revenue over the same period.

On this news, the price of Hyliion shares dropped significantly.

"Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company," said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm's securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in Hyliion securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)​733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)​733-7278. You can also submit your trading records for our review here.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg