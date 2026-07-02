Tidal Trust II Issues Statement Regarding Cboe BZX Public Reprimand Notice

MILWAUKEE, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Trust II ("Tidal") is issuing this notice pursuant to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.'s ("Exchange") Rule 14.12(e) regarding a Public Reprimand Notice ("Notice") received from the Exchange on June 26, 2026. The Notice alleges a violation of the Exchange’s Rule 14.2 and relates to the Defiance Daily 2X Space ETF’s (“SPCL” or the “Fund”) exposure through a total return swap in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SPCX”) on June 12, 2026. The Fund entered into a total return swap on June 12, 2026 as part of the Fund's effort to provide investors with exposure consistent with its investment objective during the initial public offering of SPCX, one of the largest initial public offerings in history. The Fund’s investment adviser believes this exposure to SPCX was in shareholders’ best interest. The matter concerns this isolated trading event and does not relate to the Fund's overall investment strategy or operations.

Tidal respects the Exchange's regulatory process and remains committed to maintaining robust compliance policies and procedures in support of its listed funds.

Notice text: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1dd9b7b9-71b2-4014-9d49-a6de8fd2e2fe