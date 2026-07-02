Ottawa student to bring youth perspective to international football debate in Toronto

Carleton University’s Jose Ramirez Alvarez selected to represent the next generation of global voices during FIFA World Cup season





Jose Ramirez Alvarez participated in a Carleton University Model Parliament in the Senate of Canada in 2024, where this photo was taken. On July 8, 2026, he will be a participant in the Doha Debates in Toronto as part of the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture.

TORONTO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When 19-year-old Jose Ramirez Alvarez takes the stage in Toronto on July 8, he won’t just be speaking about football, he’ll be representing the perspective of young Canadians navigating questions of identity, globalization and community through the world’s most popular sport.

It’s all part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture (YOC) launched when Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Qatar in January.

Ramirez Alvarez is a Carleton University political science student who has been selected to participate in the YOC Doha Debates Town Hall, an international forum that brings together youth and experts to discuss major global issues. This year’s Toronto event, “Football Fandom: Community or Commodity?”, will examine how modern football influences culture, belonging and local identity in an increasingly globalized world.

Born in Mexico and now living in Ottawa, Ramirez Alvarez offers a unique perspective shaped by his connection to one of the FIFA World Cup host nations and his passion for international affairs. He first became involved with Doha Debates through his work at the Mexican Embassy in Ottawa and was selected as one of the program’s youth participants.

“I’m excited to be selected as a participant for Doha Debates, but I’m also really interested in the entire Years of Culture program,” said Ramirez Alvarez. “I like that it has been running for 15 years, that it connects to the FIFA World Cup, and that it has included countries like the U.S., Russia, China and many others.”

As Toronto welcomes visitors during FIFA World Cup season, Ramirez Alvarez hopes these conversations will extend beyond the pitch.

“Football has the power to bring people together across cultures,” he said. “I’m looking forward to discussing how the game shapes identity, community and the future of fandom.”

The Town Hall promotes cultural exchange through dialogue, arts and education. Inspired by the Arabic tradition of the Majlis, a gathering built on respectful conversation, the debate encourages collaboration rather than confrontation.

The Doha Debates Town Hall: “Football Fandom: Community or Commodity?” takes place on July 8 at the Terminal Theatre at Queen’s Quay, 207 Queens Quay West in Toronto.

About Jose Ramirez Alvarez

Jose Ramirez Alvarez is a 19-year-old political science student at Carleton University. Originally from Mexico, he now lives in Ottawa and is passionate about public policy, international relations and youth engagement. He was selected as a Doha Debates participant through the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Years of Culture initiative. His participation reflects a commitment to fostering cross-cultural dialogue and bringing youth perspectives to global conversations.

About Years of Culture

The Years of Culture initiative, chaired by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, spearheads long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other nations. It exists to promote respect and understanding among diverse cultures and serves as a catalyst for bringing people together, nurturing connections, encouraging dialogue, and deepening understanding. At its core, Years of Culture is a portal for making connections across various sectors, including cultural heritage, creative industries, social and economic development, and innovation, which enriches Qatar’s ties with partner countries beyond the dedicated year.

Each year is organised with support from Qatar and partner countries’ cultural institutions, ministries, foundations, and private and public sector partners, with assistance from Embassies in Qatar and abroad. Programmes are tailored to explore the unique nature of each partner country.

Previous Years of Culture have included: Qatar-Japan 2012, Qatar-UK 2013, Qatar-Brazil 2014, Qatar-Türkiye 2015, Qatar-China 2016, Qatar-Germany 2017, Qatar-Russia 2018, Qatar-India 2019, Qatar-France 2020, Qatar-USA 2021, Qatar-MENASA 2022, Qatar-Indonesia 2023, Qatar-Morocco 2024, and Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025.

For tickets to this event at see link here: https://terminaltheatre.ca/performance/dohadebates/

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed927983-f1a4-49ae-b768-ca1543af2bad