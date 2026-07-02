Bimbo Bakeries USA Announces Sweeping Portfolio Commitments to Advance Nutrition and Cleaner Label

DALLAS, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA today announced a comprehensive set of ingredient and recipe change commitments designed to meet the evolving expectations of American consumers, delivering the nutritious, delicious, and affordable baked goods that families across the country rely on every day. The commitments confirm a comprehensive long-term approach across a portfolio of iconic breads, breakfast products and sweet baked goods.

Portfolio Commitments

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s commitments include the following milestones:

By the end 2026: The company will complete the final phase of artificial color removal in occasional-consumption products such as sweet baked goods and snacks. Today, all of Bimbo Bakeries USA’s daily consumption products, such as breads, buns and rolls, are completely free from artificial colors and flavors.

The company will complete the final phase of artificial color removal in occasional-consumption products such as sweet baked goods and snacks. Today, all of Bimbo Bakeries USA’s daily consumption products, such as breads, buns and rolls, are completely free from artificial colors and flavors. By the end of 2027: Artesano® breads and buns, Oroweat® breads and buns, and The Rustik Oven® products will be free from artificial preservatives and emulsifiers.

Artesano® breads and buns, Oroweat® breads and buns, and The Rustik Oven® products will be free from artificial preservatives and emulsifiers. By the end of 2028: Sara Lee®, Oroweat® specialty varieties, Little Bites®, and Thomas'® will complete the removal of artificial preservatives and emulsifiers.



In less than two years, these iconic brands will be completely free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors, making Bimbo Bakeries USA the first company in its category to make this commitment across such a broad portfolio of everyday baked goods. While the 2027 and 2028 commitments represent full completion targets across these brands, the company expects many products and recipe changes to be completed ahead of those dates.

This approach builds on Grupo Bimbo's broader nutrition strategy, with 98% of the company’s daily consumption products globally already meeting Positive Nutrition criteria under the Health Star Rating.

“Our Purpose is to Nourish a Better World, and that begins with the products we put on American tables every single day,” said Greg Koehrsen, President, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “These commitments reflect our belief that quality and nutrition aren’t just what consumers expect, they’re what consumers deserve.”

Clean Ingredients, Without Compromise

Bimbo Bakeries USA is prioritizing bread in its recipe change efforts because of the category’s significance to American households and its role in everyday nutrition. From whole grains to enriched breads that deliver essential vitamins and minerals, including iron and folic acid, the company’s portfolio plays a meaningful role in a balanced diet.

The recipe change reflects the company's commitment to cleaner label innovation that maintains nutritional fortification, a distinguishing factor from many competitors. The company believes this approach represents the right direction for the business, consumers and the broader food industry.

“Bread remains one of the most nutritious, affordable, and accessible staples in the American diet and that’s something we’re proud to stand behind,” Koehrsen added. “These commitments are a demonstration of our ongoing investment in giving consumers simple, clean products that do not sacrifice taste, nutrition or value.”

Building on Progress Toward Artificial Color Removal

As part of Grupo Bimbo's commitment to eliminate artificial colorants from its global product portfolio by the end of 2026, Bimbo Bakeries USA has made significant progress across its U.S. portfolio. Today, the company's breads, buns and rolls products are completely free from artificial colors and flavors. Bimbo Bakeries USA has also removed Red No. 3 from its U.S. portfolio ahead of regulatory requirements. The company is now completing the final phase of artificial color removal in occasional-consumption products such as sweet baked goods and snacks.

These achievements demonstrate Bimbo Bakeries USA's track record of turning commitments into action. With artificial color removal well underway, the company is now applying that same approach to artificial preservatives and emulsifiers across some of its most iconic brands.

Together, these steps reflect Bimbo Bakeries USA's belief that consumers should not have to choose between food that is convenient and affordable and food they feel good about serving their families. They also reinforce the company's commitment to leading the industry through meaningful, measurable progress.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. With leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has presence in 96 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 57 through strategic partnerships. Its operations span across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 249 bakeries and plants, and more than 1,500 sales centers. With sales of over US $22 billion, the Company has a diverse product portfolio, its main categories include sliced and artisan bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 56,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and it also trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Media Contact

Nina Negrin

Buchanan Public Relations

nina.negrin@buchananpr.com