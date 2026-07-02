Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, PayPal Holdings misrepresented the state of its branded checkout business by asserting that it had successfully implemented significant enhancements that were driving sustainable growth. According to the lawsuit, the Company was in truth grappling with substantial execution deficiencies within its branded checkout operations that were impairing growth.

If you currently own PYPL and purchased prior to February 8, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at sophiaanne@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814