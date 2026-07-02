Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of NuScale Power Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, NuScale Power misrepresented the experience and capabilities of ENTRA1, with whom it entered into a global commercialization partnership. According to the lawsuit , ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated a significant project when NuScale entrusted its SMR commercialization strategy to this untested partner, and in doing so, the Company created material undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, and other setbacks to its NPM rollout plans.

If you currently own SMR and purchased prior to May 13, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at sophiaanne@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814