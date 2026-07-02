Leadership Excellence Coaching Announces the Establishment of Its Career Coaching Practice

Annapolis, MARYLAND, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership Excellence Coaching, a distinguished organization in the field of career and leadership development, proudly announces the establishment of its career coaching practice. Launched by Beth Petrie, an ICF-certified Career & Leadership Coach, the practice is set to redefine career transitions for professionals seeking meaningful change.

Beth Petrie - Career & Leadership Coach

As a former senior leader in both the private and public sectors, Beth Petrie brings a wealth of experience and a unique approach to career coaching, focusing on harnessing clients' CliftonStrengths talents. Her fast-tracked programs, available in as little as six weeks, are designed to empower clients to navigate career crossroads with confidence and clarity.

"My mission is to partner with accomplished professionals to design a no-regrets transition into retirement and to guide those at a career crossroads in identifying work that feels more meaningful and true to who they are," said Beth Petrie, the owner of Leadership Excellence Coaching.

"I am thrilled to launch this practice and to offer a transformative experience for individuals ready to embrace their next career chapter," Petrie added.

The establishment of this practice marks a significant milestone for Leadership Excellence Coaching, to meet the growing demand for personalized career coaching. With a focus on individual strengths and aspirations, the practice aims to provide tailored guidance that aligns with each client's unique career goals.

Leadership Excellence Coaching operates with a commitment to excellence, ensuring that each client receives the support and resources needed to achieve their professional objectives. The practice's innovative approach and dedication to client success set it apart as a leader in the field of career coaching.

As the career landscape continues to evolve, Leadership Excellence Coaching remains at the forefront, offering cutting-edge solutions and expert insights to help professionals thrive in their careers. This new practice is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of those it serves, fostering growth, fulfillment, and success.

About Leadership Excellence Coaching

Elizabeth Petrie is an ICF-certified Career & Leadership Coach who guides clients through career transitions by harnessing their CliftonStrengths talents, with fast-tracked programs available in as little as six weeks. She partners with accomplished professionals to design a no-regrets transition into retirement and guides those at a career crossroads in identifying work that feels more meaningful and true to who they are.

Press Inquiries

Elizabeth Petrie

leadershipexcellencecoaching [at] gmail.com

443-842-4242

https://leadershipexcellencecoaching.com/