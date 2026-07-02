Kaluz Restaurant and Max’s Grille Raise $14,000 for Tunnel to Towers Foundation During July 1 Give Back Event

SOUTH FLORIDA, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaluz Restaurant and Max’s Grille, both owned and operated by Arka Restaurant Group, proudly supported the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Wednesday, July 1, for a successful community fundraising event, raising $14,000 to benefit veterans, first responders, and their families. The event invited South Florida residents to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day by dining out in support of American heroes and the families who have sacrificed so much for the country.

During the one-night “Give Back Event,” held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., all Kaluz Restaurant locations in Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Wellington, and Pembroke Pines, along with Max’s Grille in Boca Raton, donated 20% of all restaurant sales directly to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Funds raised for the Foundation will support programs that provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families, as well as smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The funds will also support the foundation’s promise to eradicate homelessness amongst the veteran population and to also support the Mae and George Siller Scholarship program.

“After seeing such strong community support last year, we are proud to once again support the Tunnel to Towers and expand this effort with Max’s Grille this year,” said David Baldwin, owner of Kaluz Restaurant. “The South Florida community has shown tremendous generosity, and we are proud to honor the spirit of Independence Day by giving back to those who serve our country and communities.”

Last year, Kaluz Restaurant launched its first Give Back event at Kaluz Fort Lauderdale in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. This year, Kaluz expanded the fundraiser to all restaurant locations and partnered with Max's Grille to reach more guests and generate even greater support across South Florida.

"We are honored to be part of this important cause with Kaluz and to see the South Florida community come together in support of those who have dedicated their lives for our country,” said Michael Casari, general manager of Max’s Grille. “This Give Back event was our way to show our appreciation for them, and we hope the generosity of the South Florida community will positively impact many lives.”

"Independence Day is about honoring the freedoms that our heroes have sacrificed everything to protect, and Kaluz Restaurant and Max's Grille embodied that spirit perfectly with this Give Back event," said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "Every guest who walked through their doors that night became part of our mission — helping us provide mortgage-free homes for Gold Star and fallen first responder families, smart homes for our catastrophically injured veterans, and a path off the streets for homeless veterans. We are deeply grateful to David Baldwin and the entire Arka Restaurant Group team, and to the South Florida community, for standing with us."

In addition to the July 1 fundraiser, Kaluz Restaurant and Max’s Grille continue to proudly offer a 10% discount to all military personnel and first responders with valid ID as part of their ongoing commitment to those who serve the community and country.

For more information about Kaluz Restaurant, visit kaluzrestaurant.com. For more information about Max’s Grille, visit maxsgrille.com.

To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission, please visit t2t.org.

About Kaluz Restaurant

Kaluz Restaurants, owned and operated by Arka Restaurant Group, are a collection of South Florida dining destinations offering Modern American cuisine in an upscale yet relaxed setting. With locations in Fort Lauderdale, Wellington, Plantation, and Pembroke Pines, Kaluz is known for premium food, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and desserts, served with stunning waterfront views and open-air patios that create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit kaluzrestaurant.com.

About Max’s Grille

Founded in 1991, Max's Grille has been a cornerstone of the Boca Raton dining scene for over 3 decades. Located in the heart of Mizner Park, Max's Grille is known for its innovative American cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, extensive wine selection, and vibrant atmosphere. Combining exceptional hospitality with a chef-driven menu, Max's Grille offers guests an elevated yet approachable dining experience for lunch, dinner, brunch, and special occasions. Dedicated to supporting the local community, Max's Grille proudly partners with charitable organizations and community initiatives throughout South Florida while continuing its tradition of culinary excellence and outstanding service.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit t2t.org to learn more.

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