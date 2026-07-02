Red Cat’s Teal Drones Advances to Gauntlet II of Drone Dominance Program

SALT LAKE CITY, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that Teal Drones Inc. has advanced to Gauntlet II of the Drone Dominance Program. According to the program’s Phase 2 participant list, Teal is among 19 companies invited to participate in Gauntlet II at Fort Carson, Colorado, in August 2026, following the Phase 2 Qualifier.

The Phase 2 Qualifier was held at Camp Grayling, Michigan, where 49 companies were invited to compete and approximately 79 unique drones were tested across Long Range Strike and Tactical Assault in Close Quarters mission areas. Teal’s advancement reflects Red Cat’s continued focus on delivering trusted, mission-ready drone and robotic solutions that support the warfighter with critical situational awareness and operational advantage.

“Advancing to Gauntlet II is an honor and a meaningful validation of the work our Teal team is doing to deliver trusted, mission-ready systems for the warfighter,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “The Drone Dominance Program is focused on rapidly identifying proven drone technologies that can provide a decisive advantage on the modern battlefield, and we are proud to continue competing in support of that mission.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red

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Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com