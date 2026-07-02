VAURA PILATES REACHES 10-STUDIO MILESTONE WITH GRAND OPENING IN JAKARTA, INDONESIA

AUSTIN, TX, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAURA Pilates , the premium reformer Pilates brand under the FIT House of Brands portfolio, has officially opened its Menteng studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. The opening marks the brand’s 10th studio globally and its first location in Indonesia, located in one of Jakarta’s most sought-after places for premium fitness. The studio marked its arrival with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an opening weekend of live music, a photo booth, flash tattoos and nail stations, reflecting VAURA's commitment to the local community and partners.

According to Nikkei Asia , Indonesia's fitness industry has grown into a $2.3 billion market, due to a surging demand for premium, method-driven fitness experiences in urban centers like Jakarta. The location was deliberately selected due to its position within one of the city's premier luxury retail and lifestyle hubs, making it a natural home of VAURA’s immersive, total-body conditioning experience.

The Jakarta opening marks a new era of growth momentum for VAURA, with four additional U.S. locations set to open in San Mateo, California; Boston, Massachusetts; Tampa, Florida; and Prosper, Texas. The new location joins the growing global network of FIT House of Brands, alongside F45 Training and FS8, as the demand for premium, method-driven fitness experiences continues to accelerate across the world.

“Reaching 10 VAURA studios is a meaningful milestone worth celebrating, and opening in Indonesia for the first time makes it that much more significant,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of FIT House of Brands. “VAURA is a market disruptor in the Pilates category with huge volumes and an exciting growth pipeline. Menteng is exactly where VAURA belongs. This community deserves a premium reformer experience like VAURA that goes beyond what most fitness enthusiasts are expecting.”

"It has been inspiring to watch the appetite for premium fitness increase year over year in this region," said Anna Michau, Master Franchisee of VAURA Pilates in Southeast Asia and the GCC. "Jakarta has been on our radar for some time, and Menteng is the perfect home for VAURA. This community demands excellence, and that is exactly what VAURA delivers.”

VAURA is a high-energy fitness concept that fuses the precision of reformer Pilates with the dynamic power of athletic training. Every exercise is programmed to target muscles while elevating the heart rate, pushing conventional Pilates into new territory. Each 50-minute class is led by certified trainers and set to curated upbeat music under neon lights, creating an atmosphere that leaves members feeling more energized than when they walked in.

The VAURA Pilates Menteng studio is now open. For class schedules, membership information, and bookings, visit vaurapilates.com.com/studios/menteng or contact the studio directly at menteng@vaurapilates.com . Follow along on Instagram at @vaura_menteng .

VAURA's growth trajectory extends beyond Indonesia and upcoming U.S. openings, with franchise opportunities on the horizon in London, Toronto, and additional U.S. and global markets.

To learn more about VAURA Master Franchisee opportunities or VAURA Pilates, please visit VAURAPilates.com/franchise and VAURAPilates.com .

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of approximately 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with established business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

VAURA Pilates : A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

F45 Training : A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8 : FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

Recovery : A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, percussion therapy, and red light therapy designed to optimize recovery and performance.

FIT is committed to building a sustainable and scalable global franchise network that empowers people to move better, feel stronger, and live longer.

For more information, visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @FunctionalInspiredTraining ) and YouTube ( @FunctionalInspiredTraining ).

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